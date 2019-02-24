Entertainment

A list of winners so far at the 91st Academy Awards

The Associated Press

February 24, 2019 09:21 PM

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, left, and Jimmy Chin accept the award for best documentary feature for "Free Solo" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. AP Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision

The list of the winners so far at the 91st Academy Awards:

Best supporting actress: Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Foreign language film: Mexico's "Roma"

Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma"

Documentary feature: "Free Solo"

Makeup and hairstyling: "Vice"

Costume design: Ruth Carter, "Black Panther"

Production design: "Black Panther"

Sound Editing: "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Sound Mixing: "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Film Editing: John Ottman, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

