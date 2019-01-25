‘Icing on the Cake’: Lifetime romantic comedy to film at North Myrtle Beach bakery

A feel-good romantic comedy is going to be set on the Grand Strand. And keeping in line with fast-growing Horry County, the movie is about a developer.
The film called “Icing on the Cake” will be a Lifetime movie about a baker finding out her shop is going to be revamped by a developer she unknowingly meets.
They’ll probably end up together, right? It is a Lifetime movie, after all.
A South Carolina production company is putting the movie together. G It’s Entertainment started in 2013 and has produced other movies, including an adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice,” “Paws, PI” and “Christmas Break-In.” The goal of the company is to make family-friendly movies. While it is locally based, it works closely with artists in California in its productions.
The movie will feature many local establishments, including Crumb Buns Bakery near the North Myrtle Beach Town Hall on U.S. 17. Owner Paul Davis said he was reached on Facebook Messenger to see if he would be interested. Now, his bakery is going to be used as a set, and he is making the wedding cake for the bride.
“They will be using our bakery as a stage for the movie,” Davis said. “My understanding is they took a look at a lot of the bakeries around the area, and they came in here and fell in love with decor and the simplicity of it and the ability to interact with the customers.”
Davis took the bakery over in 2017 after its original owner sold it. Since then it has won recognition as one of the “Best of the Beach” bakeries along the Grand Strand. The bakery has a variety of cupcakes, breads and pastries available every day, but inventory tends to move quickly.
Davis said he watches Lifetime and Hallmark movies during the Christmas marathon season with his wife. While Davis doesn’t have a desire to be in the movie, he hopes to incorporate the movie into his marketing strategy and be a part of an important community event.
“It’s always exciting to be a part of something bigger than yourself but also to bring something exciting to your community,” Davis said. “It’s a break from the day-to-day.”
The movie is currently filming scenes across North Myrtle Beach.
