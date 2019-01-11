A male strip show will become a regular offering in Myrtle Beach

Brace yourselves ladies.
A weekend male revue is coming to Myrtle Beach in February.
The Muscle Men Male Revue Strip Show is scheduled to be held Friday and Saturday nights in the Ladies Night Out room in the Masters Gentleman’s Club building on Mr. Joe White Avenue.
The show is billed as a “Magic Mike style” high-energy audience participation show with dancers in costumes and uniforms performing erotically and in coordinated dance routines and themed performances.
The Ladies Night Out Room has an anticipated opening date of Feb. 23.
Performances will be two hours Friday and Saturday nights in the middle room of the three-room Masters complex. The room was most recently the Vookaa Lounge cocktail and hookah bar but has been empty for the past three years.
Audience members will have an opportunity to meet and mingle with the entertainers after the show, and dancers are expected to come predominantly from several areas of the Carolinas.
The Masters Club has hosted male strip shows dating back a couple decades to the Chippendale Room, but it hasn’t hosted a regularly-scheduled show since a prior iteration of Ladies Night Out closed in November 2013.
“We’re bringing back something that used to be very prominent in Myrtle Beach and the market has still been there,” said Ladies Night Out manager Henry Mizzell of Myrtle Beach. “It’s been untapped for years so we’re trying to bring it back.”
Tickets are tentatively set at $25 for standing room general admission, $45 for VIP guaranteed seating and $499 and up for group tables. Tickets will only be sold in advance for the opening shows at the website www.musclemenmalerevue.com.
