Local 8-year-old’s movie just came out. Now, she’s using platform to help sick kids

Kearstin Moore has two major goals: to help others and get a gig on the Disney Channel.
Well, the 9-year-old has already taken significant steps toward both.
Moore, a student at Carolina Forest Elementary School, recently starred in a Christmas movie that came out in November called “Clara’s Ultimate Christmas” and on Saturday she’s using the platform to help children who will spend the holidays in the hospital.
An event her family has named “Clara’s Ultimate Giveaway” will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at Stone Theater’s Grande 14 in The Market Common, which will include a showing of her movie in conjunction with a board game and book drive to benefit children in the Child Life Department at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. Those attending are asked to bring a board game or book to be donated to children who will be spending their Christmas in the pediatric ward of MUSC.
“I want to be able to help others but also do what I want,” Kearstin said of her ultimate goals. “I want to have a concert for kids that are in the hospital one day so that we can all sing along. And I definitely want to be on Disney Channel. Disney Channel is like my main goal. I want to be on Disney Channel.”
The idea for Clara’s Ultimate Giveaway came from a conversation with her mom following a visit to see a friend in the hospital. Kearstin wanted to know how children in hospital care spend Christmas, and her mom, Tocha, explained to her that they have to spend the holidays there.
“She said ‘I want all kids to feel like they have a piece of home when they’re in the hospital,’” said Tocha Moore, whose family often plays board games and reads books.
Soon, Kearstin, her 8-year-old sister Cassidy and Tocha formulated the idea to hold a board game and book drive in concert with a special showing of her movie in the local theater.
“I was like ‘That totally makes sense, guys,’” Tocha Moore said. “Let’s see if we can make that happen or not.”
Indeed, the theater agreed and Clara’s Ultimate Giveaway, which is free and open to the public, is set to happen.
Donations also can be dropped off at Palmetto State Academy of Performing Arts in Socastee, Myrtle Beach Dance Company in Carolina Forest ,Black Optix Tint in Myrtle Beach, Industry Direct Models and Talent in Charleston through Dec. 20.
‘I’m going to be famous’
Kearstin has been performing since she was 2 years old. She’s long danced and sang and recently took up acting. By 3 or 4 years old, she was fully engrained in theatrics and had already developed bigger-picture goals.
“From there, it just spiraled into ‘I’m going to be famous, I’m going to be famous.’ I’m like ‘yeah, yeah, yeah. All kids say that,’” her mom, a Myrtle Beach native and Socastee High grad, said.
Tocha Moore has helped her daughter chase her dream, taking steps to get her name out there and hiring an agent. By age 8, Kearstin had gotten her first crack at fame when she landed the lead role for “Clara’s Ultimate Christmas.”
“The director called and said ‘I have to have her,’” Tocha Moore said.
The family left Christmas Day in 2016 for Virginia, where the movie was filmed. Soon, Kearstin got her first taste of the bright lights and big cameras.
“It was very fun. Everybody was very nice. I met some new people,” said Kearstin, who also recently has been on TV in Nickelodeon and Terminix commercials. “And again, if you’re doing what you love you always have fun. Sometimes it was a little bit stressful having to like learn lines one day and recite them the next. But my mom, she helps me a lot.”
Her family members, who also include her father, Michael, and older sister Catana, 18, have each made sacrifices for Kearstin. Cassidy, a basketball enthusiast, and Catana, who Kearstin says has a passion for fashion, help their sister with her lines, while Michael and Tocha juggle other logistics that include a busy schedule of school, performing and family time.
“It’s been a collective thing for all of us, this whole process with her. As a family, we split it,” Tocha Moore said. “Sometimes mom has to go, sometimes dad, sometimes sisters have to ride and be on the road with us. We make it work and she loves it.”
The family’s work has paid off and now the masses can see the fruits of their labor. “Clara’s Ultimate Christmas” came out last month and is available on PureFlix, a production and distribution company, the Dove Channel, a digital streaming subscription service, and can be purchased on DVD at Amazon.
“Oh, my gosh. When I saw the DVD I was almost crying, like I was so excited,” Kearstin said. “You just don’t really think about it until it actually happens.”
The film is about a 10-year-old video blogger whose Christmas gets turned upside down when her dad leaves for New York two days before Christmas Eve and her dog, Luke, runs away. Clara then must figure out a way to overcome the obstacles in order to keep her dream of making the perfect Christmas vlog alive.
“It’s one of those moments where you’re just excited that they’re able to do what they love and what they like and it’s that — it’s ‘that’s my kid!’” Tocha Moore said. “I get like that a lot, like ‘that’s my daughter!’”
An outgoing introvert
For all the performing Kearstin does, Tocha Moore describes her middle daughter’s personality as complex.
“She’s an outgoing introvert is what I like to call her,” Tocha said. “She’ll talk to anyone. ‘Hey, how are you?’ But then when she comes home she’s like ‘I just want to sit and relax and hang out with my family.’ It’s a little bit of both with her.”
Kearstin tries not to make a spectacle out of her talents, especially since starring in a movie. However, the beans were spilled when her teacher found out about the movie via Cassidy and mentioned it during class. Soon, something she’d only revealed to only her close friends was public knowledge.
Kearstin said it’s not that she’s afraid of the attention; instead, it’s more about keeping those around her from making it more than what it is.
“I didn’t really want to tell anybody because I didn’t want people to be like ‘Oh my gosh, she’s in a movie. Oh my gosh, she’s in a movie.’” Kearstin said. “From that point on everybody was like “Kearstin, you’re in a movie?’”
School is one thing, but Kearstin’s never been shied from the attention that comes with performing. Despite being only 9 yeards old, her talents have been on display for seven years now.
Many of her abilities come from her bloodline, she believes.
“My grandma sings, my great-grandma sings, my mom sings. Everybody in my family sings,” said Kearstin, who has performed locally at places such as The Asher Theater. “Even my sister sings. I sing 24-7, you can ask my sisters.”
Kearstin keeps a busy schedule with school, performances and family life. Despite the juggling act, she said she wouldn’t give it up for the world.
“I love it so much that sometimes it’s not even hectic, it’s just fun,” said Kearstin, who’s musical idol is Beyonce. “It’s just me doing what I love.”
As for the favorite of her many theatrical talents, Kearstin said dancing was her first and still is her deepest love. Nonetheless, she plans to continue singing and acting — and helping others — as well, fulfilling all of her strongest passions.
“It’s just my life,” she said. “I just love it.”
