Catch the Christmas spirit! Here’s your holiday entertainment options for this weekend

The Grand Strand is in full-on holiday mode. The malls and big box stores are starting to become packed. If you are one of the lucky ones, you did your Christmas shopping early. Perhaps family is coming to town, too – and you know you can’t just go about your daily business and leave them to their own devices.
An entertainment fix is in order, and whether it’s holiday-related or not, we’ve got you covered.
Check out this week’s top five entertainment picks.
1. Nights of a Thousand Candles
Where: Brookgreen Gardens, 1931 Brookgreen Drive, Murrells Inlet
Contact: 843-235-6000 or www.brookgreen.org
When: 3 p.m. – 10 p.m. Dec. 13-16 and Dec. 20-22
Cost: Members $20 [children 4-12 $12] / Non-members $25 [children $15]
More info: A trip to Brookgreen Gardens is always an immersion program in Lowcountry history and botanical wonder, with its more than 9000 acres of natural and cultivated landscape and nature preserve.
During the holidays the place becomes a yuletide wonderland, boasting more than 4,500 well-placed and hand-lit candles and myriad sparkling lights. Stroll the paths and take in holiday music and carolers — and enjoy a varied lineup of local musicians and entertainers.
2. Movie Night at Barefoot Landing: The Santa Clause
Where: Barefoot Landing, 4898 U.S. 17 South, North Myrtle Beach
Contact: 843-272-8349 or www.bflanding.com
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Cost: Free
More info: Discover the newly renovated Barefoot Landing, featuring shopping, entertainment and dining options from the tried-and-true Greg Norman Australian Grille and Wild Wing Café to recently-added eateries Lulu’s Café and Taco Mundo Kitchen y Cantina.
When you are full and have completed your shopping with the family, head on over to the amphitheater at Dockside Village with a blanket and lawn chairs for a screening of the 1994 Tim Allen classic “The Santa Clause.” At the end of the day, laughing with those you love is priceless.
3. Young Dolph
Where: House of Blues Myrtle Beach, Barefoot Landing, 4640 U.S. 17 South, North Myrtle Beach
Contact: 843-272-3000 or www.houseofblues.com/myrtlebeach
When: 8 p.m. (door opens at 7 p.m.) Saturday
Cost: $38-$118
More info: Before breaking nationwide around 2014, Young Dolph turned himself into a hometown hero in the Memphis club scene. He garnered industry attention with a series of mixtapes called High Class Street Music in 2012.
Between 2014 and 2016, Young Dolph enjoyed success with multiple Top 20 records, while also collaborating with rap superstars Rick Ross, Young Jeezy and more. His 2016 studio album King of Memphis debuted at number eight on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop charts.
4. The Apron Strings
Where: Pawleys Island Tavern, 10635 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island
Contact: 843-237-8465 or www.pawleysislandtavern.com
When: 8 p.m. Sunday
Cost: No cover
More info: Americana, bluegrass and indie folk husband-and-wife duo The Apron Strings return to Pawleys Island Tavern, aka The PIT, that “classically shabby” spot set back off Ocean Highway, framed by a beautiful canopy of trees over the front patio.
A staple on the Grand Strand, The Apron Strings are influenced by the likes of Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, Wilco, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Drive By Truckers and more — and The PIT is the perfectly laid-back environment to enjoy them.
5. Christmas in Dixie [Redneck Style]
Where: GTS Theatre, 1220 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach
Contact: 843-765-4386 or www.gtstheatre.com
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday [Runs through Jan. 1 – check website for dates]
Cost: VIP $34.95 / Adult $12.95 / Student [11-16] $12.95 / Child [3-10] $8.95
More info: Follow a country family as they share hilarious Christmas stories and their take on the meaning of Christmas — along with the holiday tunes that are sure to make you feel good: Christmas in Dixie, Santa Baby, Rocking Around the Christmas Tree, Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer and more.
Expect guest appearances by local magician Michael Bairefoot, ventriloquist Trish Dunn and Elvis impersonator Alex Mitchell. Perfect for all ages.
