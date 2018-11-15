Looking for some weekend fun? Here’s our top Grand Strand entertainment picks

The pace might be a little bit slower and traffic might be lighter this time of year on the Grand Strand, but there is always something to do. This weekend, you can take in a race, enjoy an R&B experience or catch a free concert on the Intracoastal Waterway — usher in the Christmas season with a tree lighting, or take a tour of a fine art photography exhibit directly from the artist.
The entertainment options abound in our backyard, and we’ve got you covered.
Check out our top five picks below.
1. 26th Annual Myrtle Beach 400 (Week Two)
Where: Myrtle Beach Speedway, 455 Hospitality Lane, Myrtle Beach
Contact: 843-236-0500 or www.myrtlebeachspeedway.com
When: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Cost: One day grandstand $25 / two day grandstand $40 / children 12 and under free / pit passes available. See website for details.
More info: A Myrtle Beach staple since it opened as a dirt track in 1958 as Rambi Raceway, the Myrtle Beach Speedway also served as a training ground for such NASCAR luminaries as Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr. It is currently the Myrtle Beach home for NASCAR Whelan All-American Series racing, the NASCAR Racing Experience and much more.
Get your racing fix this weekend for week two of the Myrtle Beach 400, featuring NASCAR Whelan All American Series Late Models and NASCAR Tour Type Modifieds — right in your own backyard.
2. Davisson Brothers Band
Where: The Landing at the Boathouse
Contact: 843-903-2628 or www.landingmb.com
When: 9 p.m. Friday
Cost: Free
More info: Citing influences as varied as Garth Brooks, Willie Nelson. Del McCoury and Dicky Betts, the Davisson Brothers Band has been honing its sound since 2006 — a sound that Rolling Stone has defined as “a mix of country and rock with a heavy dose of their native Appalachia.”
Come see for yourself what Chris Davisson meant when he said, “We’re just country boys who like to have fun with what we do. We’re hard-working folks who live a bit of a rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle’ writing and performing music for the everyday working folks.”
3. R&B Only
Where: House of Blues Myrtle Beach, Barefoot Landing, 4640 U.S. 17 S., Myrtle Beach
Contact: 843-272-3000 or www.houseofblues.com/myrtlebeach
When: 8:30 p.m. door / 9 p.m. showtime Saturday
Cost: $14 - $40
More Info: Los Angeles-based experience company COLORS Worldwide brings R&B Only to Myrtle Beach — a celebration of all R&B dance music, featuring DJ Dauche’ and COLORS founder Jabari Johnson.
The idea behind COLORS is simple, according to Johnson: To bring folks together for a great R&B experience. “I was at too many parties where people were just standing around staring at each other. I wanted to create an environment that encouraged people to talk, dance, and enjoy the company of one another. All while experiencing amazing music.”
4. Lighting of the Landing
Where: Barefoot Landing, 4898 U.S. 17 S., Myrtle Beach
Contact: 843-272-8349 or www.bflanding.com
When: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday
Cost: Free
More info: Get ready to kick off the yuletide season while checking out the newly revamped Barefoot Landing, with notable new eateries such as Lulu’s Café and Taco Mundo Kitchen y Cantina — along with the shopping and entertainment options you already love.
Enjoy live entertainment from local performers, mouth-watering treats and an appearance from the big man, Santa Claus himself. After the tree lighting, stay for the fireworks at 7 p.m.
5. RootWork Gallery Talk with Easton Selby
Where: Franklin G Burroughs - Simeon B Chapin Art Museum, 3100 S Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
Contact: 843-238-2510 or www.myrtlebeachartmuseum.org
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Cost: Free (gallery donations encouraged)
More info: Meet and greet fine art photographer Easton Selby and enjoy an exhibit tour by the artist. Take in his current work, which explores Southern folklore, myth and religion.
His exhibit, RootWork, runs through Dec. 16. Selby is the head of the visual arts department at Coastal Carolina University.
