Comedian known for Donald Trump, other impersonations is coming to Myrtle Beach

This man will call out fake news when he sees it.
And every time it draws laughter from those in attendance.
Bob DiBuono, known for his impersonations of President Donald Trump, will be performing in Myrtle Beach this week. He’s scheduled to perform at Comedy Cabana from Wednesday through Saturday.
DiBuono’s act includes a “versatility of being able to go in and out of original characters as well as dead-on impersonations,” according to an advertisement on Comedy Cabana’s website, where tickets can be purchased.
DiBuono has appeared on Gotham Live, MTV, E!, Fox’s Red Eye, Good Day New York, Opie and Anthony and The Bob & Tom Radio Show. He’s also known for appearing on “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,” and has done voices for video games “Red Dead Redemption” and “Red Dead Redemption II,” according to IMDB.
DiBuono, who is based in New York, has also appeared in several commercials and headlines all over the country.
