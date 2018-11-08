Don’t make plans for this weekend until you see this list of entertainment options in MB

Looking for entertainment this week on the Grand Strand? The options abound for visitors and locals, and there is something for everyone — from a night of doo-wop to a small army of musicians joining forces to help the community recover after Hurricane Florence. Want to go medieval, have a laugh or enjoy original art? It’s all here. You just need to know where to look.
We’ve got you covered below with this week’s top five entertainment picks.
1. Hot Jersey Nights Christmas Special
Where: The Asher Theatre, 3237 Waccamaw Blvd, Myrtle Beach
Contact: 843-903-3100 or www.ashertheatre.com
When: 5 p.m. Fri/Sat/Tue/Thurs – 2 p.m. Wednesday (Runs through Dec. 22)
Cost: $34.96 Adults / $19.95 Children
More info: Celebrate the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons through a musical journey spanning the career of this iconic group. You will be tempted to sing along with such hits as “Walk Like a Man,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “Sherry.” Best leave those high notes to the professionals, though — they could be dangerous.
Expect to hear the more subdued mega-hit “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” along with some well-placed Christmas favorites.
2. Comedian Brad Trackman
Where: Comedy Cabana, 9588 N. Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach
Contact: 843-449-4242 www.comedycabana.com
When: 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Cost: $17.50 - $20.00 (Check in no later than 45 min. before showtime.)
More Info: National touring comedian Brad Trackman has opened for such comedy greats as Robin Williams, Dana Carvey and Joan Rivers. Known as a squeaky clean comic, Trackman has appeared on Comedy Central, CBS’s The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, NBC’s Later and many more.
Trackman appears with comedians Cooter Douglas and Mark Brady.
3. Art in the Park
Where: Chapin Park, 1400 N. Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach
Contact: 843-446-3830 or www.wacg.org
When: 10 a.m. -4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Cost: Free admission
More Info: A staple at Chapin Park since 1972 presented by the Waccamaw Arts & Crafts Guild, Art in the Park has played host to artists from far and wide, presenting their creations across a variety of mediums.
Take in the handiwork of jewelry and glass makers, woodworkers, photographers and painters. You are sure to fall in love with a one-of-a-kind piece of art — the heart and soul of the creative individual who gave it life. The best part is that you can buy it and take it home.
4. Mythical & Medieval Fest
Where: RH Acres, 3833 Socastee Blvd., Myrtle Beach
Contact: www.mythicalmedievalfest.com
When: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Cost: $10 Adult / $5 Child (4-11) / $75 VIP
More Info: For the fifth year, 15 acres of farmland in the heart of the Grand Strand will again be transformed into the village of Shadow Bay. The Mythical & Medieval Fest features, knights, pirates and performers of all stripes — to benefit Caleb’s Dragonfly Dreams, a local nonprofit that provides positive activities for children who have been abused, abandoned, or neglected and reside in group homes or shelters.
Glass blowers and blacksmiths will demonstrate their skills and live renaissance music will abound. Catch a mounted archery show, medieval combat or scope out a hand-made gift in Artisans Alley. Hungry? Share a turkey leg or choose from many other food options. Turn your kids loose in the magical maze. Don’t forget your costume.
5. Hurricane Florence Benefit Concert
Where: Ticketreturn.com Field Pelicans Ballpark, 1521 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach
Contact: 843-916-7295 or www.myrtlebeachpelicans.com
When: 1-11 p.m. Sunday
Cost: $50-$200 (Proceeds to benefit local disaster relief efforts.)
More info: In the spirit of coming together to help the community following the ravages of Hurricane Florence, all of the artists lined up for this event are appearing for free to raise money for the Waccamaw Community Foundation to support disaster relief efforts in Horry and Georgetown counties, and the Eastern South Carolina chapter of the American Red Cross.
The most recent lineup includes The Davisson Brothers, Love & Theft, Chase Bryant, Josh Phillips,, Michael Ray, Carly Pearce, The Swon Brothers, Blue Dogs and a special guest appearance by Charleston’s own Darius Rucker.
Comments