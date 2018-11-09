Veteran’s Day Closings

The following agencies will be closed Monday for the Veteran’s Day holiday.
Town halls, S.C.
▪ Andrews
▪ Briarcliffe Acres
▪ Myrtle Beach
▪ Pawleys Island
▪ Surfside Beach
Town halls, N.C.
▪ Brunswick County
▪ Calabash
▪ Carolina Shores
▪ Holden Beach
▪ Ocean Isle Beach
▪ Sunset Beach
Government offices
▪ Brunswick County, N.C.
▪ Georgetown County
▪ Horry County
Postal Service
▪ All Branches
Libraries
▪ Brunswick Southport, N.C.
▪ Chapin Memorial
▪ Georgetown County branches
▪ Horry County
Banks
▪ Anderson Brothers Bank
▪ BB&T
▪ Bank of America
▪ Carolina Bank
▪ Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union
▪ Coastal Carolina National Bank
▪ Conway National Bank
▪ Crescom Bank
▪ First Citizens Bank
▪ First Palmetto Bank
▪ Horry County State Bank
▪ NBSC/Synovus
▪ Palmetto Heritage Bank and Trust
▪ Pinnacle Bank
▪ PNC Bank
▪ Sandhills Bank
▪ South Atlantic Bank
▪ South State Bank
▪ TD Bank
▪ United Community Bank
▪ Wells Fargo
School Districts
▪ Brunswick
Other Services
▪ South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles
The Sun News will be delivered on its regular schedule; administrative offices will be open Veteran’s Day.
