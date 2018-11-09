Entertainment

Veteran’s Day Closings

November 09, 2018 05:00 AM

The following agencies will be closed Monday for the Veteran’s Day holiday.

Town halls, S.C.

▪ Andrews

▪ Briarcliffe Acres

▪ Myrtle Beach

▪ Pawleys Island

▪ Surfside Beach

Town halls, N.C.

▪ Brunswick County

▪ Calabash

▪ Carolina Shores

▪ Holden Beach

▪ Ocean Isle Beach

▪ Sunset Beach

Government offices

▪ Brunswick County, N.C.

▪ Georgetown County

▪ Horry County

Postal Service

▪ All Branches

Libraries

▪ Brunswick Southport, N.C.

▪ Chapin Memorial

▪ Georgetown County branches

▪ Horry County

Banks

▪ Anderson Brothers Bank

▪ BB&T

▪ Bank of America

▪ Carolina Bank

▪ Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union

▪ Coastal Carolina National Bank

▪ Conway National Bank

▪ Crescom Bank

▪ First Citizens Bank

▪ First Palmetto Bank

▪ Horry County State Bank

▪ NBSC/Synovus

▪ Palmetto Heritage Bank and Trust

▪ Pinnacle Bank

▪ PNC Bank

▪ Sandhills Bank

▪ South Atlantic Bank

▪ South State Bank

▪ TD Bank

▪ United Community Bank

▪ Wells Fargo

School Districts

▪ Brunswick

Other Services

▪  South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles

The Sun News will be delivered on its regular schedule; administrative offices will be open Veteran’s Day.

