Chippendales’ ‘Let’s Misbehave 2019 Tour’ to make stop on Grand Strand

January is typically one of the colder months along the Grand Strand.
These guys will attempt to warm it up in 2019.
The Chippendales — advertised as the “hottest male revue show in Las Vegas” — are scheduled at the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach on Jan. 31. The show, which is part of the “Let’s Misbehave 2019 Tour,” is slated to begin at 8 p.m.
The Chippendales have won various awards for their shows and are a popular choice for special occasions such as bachelorette parties.
This show is one of several notable original acts scheduled to perform at the House of Blues throughout the end of 2018 and the beginning of 2019.
Tickets can be purchased at the House of Blues website.
Upcoming schedule
Nov. 2: GWAR (7 p.m.)
Nov. 9: Lanco (7 p.m.)
Nov. 23: Playboi Carti (7 p.m.)
Dec. 1: Brett Young (7 p.m.)
Dec. 31: Corey Smith (8 p.m.)
Jan. 31, 2019: Chippendales (8 p.m.)
Feb. 9, 2019: Walk the Moon (7 p.m.)
Feb. 22, 2019: Dylan Scott (8 p.m.)
Comments