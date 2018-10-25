Here’s our entertainment picks for this coming weekend

This week, Halloween-themed events abound on the Grand Strand, but that’s not all. We also have hippies, glam metal throwbacks and one really funny golf personality paying us a visit.
For those who thought local entertainment options dried up after Labor Day, think again. Check out our top 5 entertainment picks below.
1. Steel Panther – Spooky Strip Live
Where: House of Blues, Barefoot Landing, 4640 U.S. 17 South, North Myrtle Beach
Contact: 843-272-3000 or www.houseofblues.com/myrtlebeach
When: 7 p.m. (door), 8 p.m. (showtime) Friday
Cost: $20 - $50
More Info: In the early 1990s, Nirvana and the grunge movement effectively hammered a final nail into the coffin of glam metal. Some would say “good riddance,” but thankfully not Steel Panther — the raucous, profane and everything-your-mother-warned-you-about comedic glam metal outfit from Los Angeles.
Steel Panther brings you the excesses of the big hair and Spandex days with original songs and the biggest metal hits of the ‘80s with their Spooky Strip Live show. If metal is dead, the boys in Steel Panther don’t know it. They’re happy playing venues and festivals worldwide.
2. David Feherty – Live Off Tour
Where: Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 North Oak Street, Myrtle Beach
Contact: 843-918-1225 or www.myrtlebeachconventioncenter.com
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Cost: $59.00
More info: When former pro golfer David Feherty’s Golf Channel show debuted in 2011, it was the most-watched premiere for an original series on that network. He has hosted luminaries of all stripes on Feherty, including golf lovers Bill Clinton, Larry David, Samuel L. Jackson and many more. He also is a writer and broadcaster with NBC Sports. He has been called one of the funniest men in the game by Yahoo! Sports.
Feherty brings his act to Myrtle Beach, featuring behind-the-scenes golf stories and anecdotes delivered in his lithe Irish accent.
3. Hippie Fest
Where: Myrtle Beach Speedway, 455 Hospitality Lane, Myrtle Beach
Contact: 843-236-0500 or www.hippiefest.org
When: noon-7 p.m. Saturday / rain or shine
Cost: $10 available online in advance only. (Kids 5 and under free)
More info: Hippie Fest is a touring grassroots festival celebrating all things groovy. Featuring live music, a sea of vendors, a vintage hippie car show, do-it-yourself tie-dye, stilt walkers and other sideshow performers from Over the Moon Productions, food trucks, beer and more.
This is a family friendly event with lots for the kids to do, and feel free to let your freak flag fly — but you need to reserve your tickets online in advance.
4. Howl-O-Scream
Where: North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex, 150 Citizens Circle, Little River
Contact: 843-281-3800 or www.nmbpark.com
When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday
Cost: Adults (15 and up) $2 / Children 5-14 $1 / 4 and under free
More info: In collaboration with Coastal Carolina University’s Recreation Management class, the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex will be transformed into a land of ghouls and ghosts in a fun and safe environment for all ages.
Take a hayride, roast marshmallows, paint a pumpkin or go trick-or-treating. The event features Scare Free and Scare Zones, depending on the excitement level you prefer.
5. Rocky Horror Halloween Spectacular
Where: AMC Classic 16 Broadway at the Beach, 1175 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach
Contact: 843-445-1600 or www.amctheatres.com
When: 10 p.m. Saturday
Cost: Adults $9.49 / Children 2-12 $7.19 / Seniors (60 and over) $6.19
More info: Brought to you by local Rocky Horror Picture Show performance troupe, Plan B from Myrtle Beach — expect all the outrageousness of the iconic 1975 film starring Tim Curry (who also played the sinister Pennywise in the television version of Stephen King’s “It”), Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick — and be prepared for surprises along the way from the troupe.
If you are a die-hard fan, you can bring your own props — but please refrain from bringing the usual food products, including rice, hot dogs or toast.
