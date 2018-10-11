Sun News Entertainment Picks for October 12-18

Just because the tourist season is ostensibly over on the Grand Strand doesn’t mean that our entertainment options have gone with it. For visitors and locals alike, the fall can be an ideal time, offering wiggle room in many ways – from quicker commutes to reduced wait times at local eateries.
Want to take in a play, enjoy live music or hit up a street festival? We’ve got you covered with this week’s top five entertainment picks.
1. Jimmie “JJ” Walker
Where: Comedy Cabana, 9588 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach
Contact: 843-449-4242 or www.comedycabana.com
When: 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. Friday & Saturday / Check in 30 minutes before show times.
Cost: $20 - $22 / Ticket prices may increase on day of show.
When comedian Jimmie “JJ” Walker first uttered the phrase, “Dy-no-mite!” on the 1970s hit show “Good Times,” nobody could have predicted that it would become firmly entrenched in the pop culture lexicon. Walker himself was named Comedian of the Decade by Time Magazine in 1972.
Although most recognized from his work in film and television, Walker’s main focus is standup, touring upwards of 30 weeks a year. He has been a regular headliner at leading comedy venues like The Comedy Store in Los Angeles and The Improv in New York and elsewhere.
2. “Waiting for Godot”
Where: Atlantic Stage, Myrtle Beach Mall, 10177 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach
Contact: 877-287-8587 or www.atlanticstage.com
When: Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m. / Sunday 3 p.m. (Includes AfterWords talkback with cast and director). Runs through October 21. See website for details.
Cost: $17.50 - $27.50
More info: Since 2008, the ensemble of professional resident artists at Atlantic Stage has remained true to its purpose, which according to its website is “to enhance the cultural landscape of the Myrtle Beach area by providing quality theatrical productions of classical, contemporary and new works that are entertaining and enlightening.”
From Broadway to Off-Broadway to all points on the map, Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot” has been in production somewhere since it premiered in Paris in 1953. Will Godot ever show up or will he keep Vladimir and Estragon waiting forever?
One thing is for sure. You don’t have to wait to see it on the Grand Strand.
3. Little River ShrimpFest
Where: Historic Little River Waterfront, 4460 Mineola Ave, Little River
Contact: 843-249-6604 or www.littlerivershrimpfest.org
When: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday / 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday
Cost: $5 day-of admission / 12 and under free
More info: Now in its 14th year, The Little River Shrimp Fest has attracted thousands of visitors. Enjoy fresh local seafood from area restaurants, festival food from a variety of food vendors, arts and crafts and information from local businesses and community organizations.
A children’s area includes face painting, balloon artists and stilt walkers. Two stages will feature live bands including Painted Man, Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas and Gal Friday and single performers such as Jimmy Mowery, Timmy Pierce and more.
Check website for a full listing of festival entertainment, events, parking/shuttle options and advance ticketing.
4. Dirty Heads
Where: House of Blues, Barefoot Landing, 4640 U.S. 17 South, North Myrtle Beach
Contact: 843-272-3000 or www.houseofblues.com/myrtlebeach
When: 7 p.m. (door), 8 p.m. (showtime) Saturday
Cost: $29 - $59.00
Founded in 2006, Southern California’s own Dirty Heads’ mélange of alternative rock, hip-hop and reggae fusion took hold with the release of Any Port in the Storm in 2008 – of which the single “Lay Me Down” was nominated for the Billboard Music Award for Top Rock Song.
Its latest offering, Swim Team, brings Dirty Heads’ album tally to six. The band kicked off a 22-date tour in Santa Cruz, Ca., joined by power pop outfit Jukebox the Ghost and the genre-crossing Just Loud.
5. LeAnn Rimes
Where: The Carolina Opry Theater, 8901 North Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach
Contact: 843-913-4000 or www.thecarolinaopry.com
When: 6 p.m. Sunday
Cost: $55.90 - $68.80
More info: LeAnn Rimes enjoyed huge commercial success in the 1990s with back-to-back monster hits “Blue” and “How Do I Live,” and she was at one time the youngest person to garner both Grammy and CMA awards. According to Nielsen SoundScan, the singer/songwriter has sold more than 37 million records worldwide.
Although more commonly associated with country music, Rimes’ 16th studio album, Remnants, features Billboard dance hits “Long Live Love” and “Love is Love is Love,” which are sure to stir things up on Sunday at The Carolina Opry Theater.
