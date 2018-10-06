Rising rapper coming to House of Blues; rock band to donate to hurricane victims

A rising star in the hip hop world is coming to the House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach.
Playboi Carti, whose studio album debut peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard U.S. chart earlier this year, will perform at the venue Nov. 23, according to a tweet from the local House of Blues.
Playboi Carti had a pair of singles from his 2017 mixtape appear on Billboard charts. “Magnolia” peaked at No. 7 on the U.S. rap chart and “Woke Up Like This,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, peaked at 25 on the same list.
Playboi Carti recently made headlines when Grammy Award-nominated rapper Iggy Azalea announced via Instagram that the two are dating.
Meanwhile, Young the Giant, an American rock band slated to play at the House of Blues on Oct. 28, announced that it is working with the Waccamaw Community Foundation and will donate $1 from each $25 ticket sold to Hurricane Florence victims. Young the Giant will be joined by Canadian artist Lights during the performance.
Upcoming schedule
Oct. 19: Blues Traveler (7 p.m.)
Oct. 20: Lil Xan (7 p.m.)
Oct. 26: Steel Panther (7 p.m.)
Oct. 28: Young the Giant with Lights (7 p.m.)
Nov. 2: GWAR (7 p.m.)
Nov. 9: Lanco (7 p.m.)
Nov. 23: Playboi Carti (TBA)
Dec. 1: Brett Young (7 p.m.)
Dec. 31: Corey Smith (8 p.m.)
Feb. 22, 2019: Dylan Scott (8 p.m.)
David Wetzel: @MYBSports, 843-626-0295
