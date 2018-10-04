Here are our top 5, upcoming entertainment picks happening around the Grand Strand

As the Grand Strand and surrounding areas focus on recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, the prospect of entertainment might at first seem a bit self-indulgent. Clearly, there is much work to be done — either for ourselves or in the service of others during this difficult time.
But for those who are able, a short entertainment break might be just what the doctor ordered before we roll up our sleeves and get back to work.
Here are our top 5 picks for the week:
1. Ambrosia at Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art
Where: The Reserve Golf Club of Pawleys Island, 18 Reserve Drive, Pawleys Island
Contact: 843-626-8911 or www.pawleysmusic.com
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Cost: $25-$45
More info: Founded in 1970 in Los Angeles, Ambrosia was quickly labeled as America’s answer to English progressive rock acts like Yes and King Crimson — but garnered massive airplay with mellow chart-toppers like “How Much I Feel,” “Biggest Part of Me” and “You’re the Only Woman” — hits that have stood the test of time and will surely be on tap at Friday’s show.
The Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art runs through Oct. 15. See website for upcoming artists, performers and events.
2. Comedian Mike McCarthy
Where: Carolina Comedy Club, Broadway at the Beach, 1318 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach
Contact: 843-839-2565 or www.carolinacomedyclub.com
When: 8:30 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday
Cost: $16.95
More info: With more than 25 years in the trenches of standup, Boston’s own Mike McCarthy is known as The Comedy Barbarian because of his irreverent and explosive style. He has headlined at such venues as The Hard Rock Casino, The Improv, Catch a Rising Star and has appeared on Showtime and Comedy Central.
McCarthy pushes the envelope every night, and his no-holds-barred approach threatens to make you laugh at things you never thought you would.
3. Tamia: Passion Like Fire Tour
Where: House of Blues, Barefoot Landing, 4640 U.S. 17 South, North Myrtle Beach
Contact: 843-272-3000 or www.houseofblues.com/myrtlebeach
When: 7 p.m. (door), 8 p.m. (showtime) Saturday
Cost: $25-$50
More info: Six-time Grammy nominated Canadian recording artist Tamia got her big break when iconic music producer Quincy Jones offered her the chance to appear on his 1995 album, Q’s Jook Joint.
Over a career spanning more than two decades, Tamia has collaborated with such R&B luminaries as Chaka Khan, Barry White and Gladys Knight. Notable singles include “You Put a Move on My Heart,” “Officially Missing You” and “Beautiful Surprise.”
4. Motor City Musical
Where: GTS Theatre, 1220 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach
Contact: 843-765-4386 or www.gtstheatre.com
When: 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday
Cost: Child (3-10) $8.95, Student (11-16) $12.95, Adult $37.95, VIP $42.95
More info: Enjoy the story of Motown, told in song — and celebrate the music and musicians of this game-changing era — including Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, The Temptations, Jackson 5 and more.
Motor City Musical is a cabaret revue that takes you on a journey through the 60s and 70s, showing how Motown founder Berry Gordy’s dream gave the world an enduring and memorable soundtrack.
5. 35th Annual Taste of the Town
Where: Myrtle Beach Convention Center
Contact: 843-448-6062 or www.totmb.org
When: 4- 10 p.m. Tuesday
Cost: Advance online $5, Door $6 (14 and under free); food tickets $1 each (Menu items between 1-5 tickets)
More info: A longtime Grand Strand favorite with proceeds benefiting St. Andrew Catholic School, Taste of the Town brings together a dizzying array of the area’s finest restaurants, serving up small plates while competing in various culinary competitions. Enjoy a cold one at Better Brands’ Autumn Ale House or sip your favorite wine in RNDC’s Wine Patio.
