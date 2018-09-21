Looking for some entertainment? Here are The Sun News’ picks of the week

For those who rode out Hurricane Florence here on the Grand Strand, and for those who are slowly making their way back into the area, it’s all about getting back home and back to work – taking care of business – assessing and dealing with possible damage, reconnecting with loved ones and helping others if we can. With the added heartbreak of flooding, “normal” might be a long way off.
But even in trying times, a little break can make all the difference.
As folks start to venture out, local venues are ready to provide that much-needed break – whether by laughter, music or art.
Entertainment is good for the soul. Check out our top five picks for this weekend and the coming week.
1 - Carolina Improv
- Myrtle Beach Mall
- 10177 North Kings Hwy
- Myrtle Beach
- (843) 272-HAHA (4242) – www.carolinaimprov.com
- Improv Night Live (13+) – Friday 7:30 p.m. / $15 (FREE TO RESIDENTS THIS MONTH)
- Whose Night Out Is It Anyway? (18+) - Saturday 7:30 p.m. / $15 (FREE TO RESIDENTS THIS MONTH)
- Celebrating 10 years on the Grand Strand, Carolina Improv delivers the “yes, and …” philosophy of improv with two very different weekly shows – one for adults only and one suitable (naughty, not nasty) for ages 13 and up. If you enjoy the spur-of-the-moment antics in the long-running TV show, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”, then Carolina Improv is for you.
- Carolina Improv is offering free tickets to area residents through September. Show up by 7 p.m., show proof of residency, mention #FloMustGo – and you’re in.
2 - Alabama Theatre
- Barefoot Landing
- 4750 U.S. 17 South
- North Myrtle Beach
- (800) 342-2262 - www.alabama-theatre.com
- The Oak Ridge Boys – Friday 7 p.m. / $40.95-$57.95
- The tight vocal harmonies of The Oak Ridge Boys – present on such hits as “Elvira,” “Bobby Sue” and “American Made” – have endeared audiences to this longstanding quartet for decades. The Oak Ridge Boys, steeped in Southern gospel, have enjoyed a long and prosperous run in both country and pop. A little known fact is that the quartet also sung backup on Paul Simon’s 1977 hit, “Slip Slidin’ Away.”
3 - Comedy Cabana
- 9588 North Kings Hwy
- Myrtle Beach
- (843)449-4242 – www.comedycabana.com
- Sonya White - Tuesday 8 p.m. – Wednesday 8 p.m. – Thursday 8:00 p.m. / $17.50 - $20.00
- Doors open at 6. Arrive no later than 45 minutes before showtime. Tickets may increase on day of show.
- If laughter is the best medicine, comedian Sonya White is your doctor. You might remember White from her multiple appearances on CBS’s Star Search or caught her promo spots on NBC’s Last Comic Standing – or more recently her featured role and national tour in CMT’s Southern Fried Chicks. White’s comedy pulls from her interactions with friends and family, and is seasoned with a quirky mix of impressions and sound effects.
4 - The Carolina Opry
- 8901 North Kings Hwy
- Myrtle Beach
- (843)913-4000 – www.thecarolinaopry.com
- The Music of Abba: Arrival from Sweden – Sunday 6 p.m. / $53.75 - $56.98
- No matter your age, chances are good that you have heard (and sung along to) such timeless classics as “Dancing Queen” or “Take A Chance On Me” – brought to you by the 1970s Swedish phenomenon, ABBA, which has sold to date nearly 400 million records worldwide. Arrival from Sweden has been wowing audiences for a decade, replicating everything ABBA, from spot-on vocal work to replica costumes sanctioned by ABBA, which also granted Arrival from Sweden an unreleased song to use in their repertoire. The 1970s are alive and well at The Carolina Opry this Sunday.
5 - Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum
- 3100 South Ocean Blvd.
- Myrtle Beach
- (843)238-2510 – www.myrtlebeachartmuseum.org
- Collection Connections: A Visual Exploration of Southern Heritage
- Runs Through May 2019 / 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. / Donations Encouraged
- Discover the history and culture of South Carolina and the region through an array of antique maps, historical prints, quilts and works on paper by Southern artists – all from the Art Museum’s permanent collections. For patrons of all ages, Collection Connections utilizes the visual arts to bring folks to a better understanding of the rich history right under our noses.
