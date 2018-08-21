‘In Case You Didn’t Know’: Country music star to perform at local House of Blues

Brett Young is coming back to the Myrtle Beach area.
And you won’t have to wait until the 2019 Carolina Country Music Fest to see him.
The House of Blues recently announced that the country music star will perform at its North Myrtle Beach location on Dec. 1.
As part of the “Here’s Tonight” tour, Young will be accompanied by Tyler Rich and Rachel Wammack.
Young is familiar with the Grand Strand as he has been a mainstay at the Carolina Country Music Fest since its sophomore year in 2016. During this year’s event, he surprised a pair of fans as they wed on stage at the CCMF.
Young is known for top-5 country hits “Sleep Without You,” “In Case You Didn’t Know,” “Like I Loved You” and “Mercy.” He’s been nominated for various awards and was named the Academy of Country Music Awards’ New Male Vocalist of the Year in 2017.
Tickets for the show are available at the House of Blues’ website.
