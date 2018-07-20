Watch Chauncey Chanticleer take on rapper Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’ dance challenge

If you’ve spent time on the internet lately, you’ve likely came across the “In My Feelings” challenge, inspired by rapper Drake’s new single of the same name.
The viral challenge has swept people up across the nation, and has even reached Conway.
In fact, Coastal Carolina University’s mascot, Chauncey Chanticleer, took on the challenge itself and posted a video of the dance on Twitter. It’s been viewed over 10,000 times as of Friday morning.
“The Chants have me #inmyfeelings,” the tweet says.
The “In My Feelings” challenge was originally created by internet comedian Shiggy, according to ABC News. He shared a video of himself dancing to the song on Instagram, which has been viewed almost 6 million times.
In the caption of Shiggy’s video, he used hashtags that say #InMyFeelings and #DotheShiggy, which fans have adopted to show off their own dance moves that mimic the song’s lyrics.
After the craze took off, it’s had everyone dancing in the streets and even celebrities like Will Smith, Ciara, Ryan Seacrest and Steve Aoki doing the challenge.
