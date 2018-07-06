This has to be a first: A Chinese swimsuit and lingerie show in the Myrtle Beach area

This has to be a first for the Myrtle Beach area.
A Chinese swimsuit and lingerie fashion show is scheduled for July 17 at the Asher Theatre in the Waccamaw Center, which is the old Waccamaw Pottery off U.S. 501.
The Shenzhen Lingerie Fashion Show is expected to feature at least a dozen female Chinese models walking the runway in clothing provided by companies that are part of the Shenzhen Underwear Association (SUA), a non-profit marketing cooperative that represents more than 400 businesses in the lingerie, swimwear and undergarment industry in China.
The lingerie show marks the grand opening of the Shenzhen Underwear Overseas Exhibition Center at the Waccamaw Center. It will be both a retail and wholesale business. The opening ceremony is at 4:30 p.m. and the show follows from 5:30 to approximately 7 p.m.
It is free to the public through an RSVP at 2018lingerieshow.eventbrite.com.
The SUA includes the Regina Miracle company, a Chinese manufacturer that holds 80 percent of Victoria's Secret's research & development and production, according to Allen Zhang, Waccamaw Center’s project manager. The exhibition center will feature the products of more than 120 manufacturers and brands from China, including Embry Form, Maniform and June Rose.
