The House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach, SC. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com
Grammy-nominated rapper, popular 1990s rock band added to House of Blues show list

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

June 30, 2018 09:32 PM

A Grammy-nominated hip hop artist and a versatile American rock band are among the additions to the House of Blues' schedule.

Pusha T, a rapper and record executive who's been nominated for Grammys via collaborations with artists such as Justin Timberlake and Kanye West, is scheduled to perform at the North Myrtle Beach location on Aug. 22. Pusha T is also well-known for his music as part of the Clipse, a duo he formed with his brother and fellow rapper No Malice.

Blues Traveler, a band known for its music in different genres of rock including Southern, folk, soul, blues and psychedelic, is set to perform Oct. 19. Blues Traveler had several hits in the 1990s, most notably "Run Around" and "Hook."

Here is the list upcoming acts:

July 1: Yacht Rock Revue

July 6: Tank

July 8: Collective Soul

July 11: Jimmy Eat World

July 12: Drive-By Truckers

July 13: Sister Hazel

July 14: Between the Buried and Me

July 26: Mother's Finest

Aug. 2: Marilyn Manson

Aug. 4: Puddle of Mudd

Aug. 10: Nothing More with Bad Wolves

Aug. 22: Pusha T

Sept. 13: Seether

Sept. 16: Parkway Drive

Sept. 29: Montgomery Gentry

Oct. 19: Blues Traveler

Oct. 20: Lil Xan

Oct. 26: Steel Panther

For tickets, visit the House of Blues website.

