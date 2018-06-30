Grammy-nominated rapper, popular 1990s rock band added to House of Blues show list

A Grammy-nominated hip hop artist and a versatile American rock band are among the additions to the House of Blues' schedule.
Pusha T, a rapper and record executive who's been nominated for Grammys via collaborations with artists such as Justin Timberlake and Kanye West, is scheduled to perform at the North Myrtle Beach location on Aug. 22. Pusha T is also well-known for his music as part of the Clipse, a duo he formed with his brother and fellow rapper No Malice.
Blues Traveler, a band known for its music in different genres of rock including Southern, folk, soul, blues and psychedelic, is set to perform Oct. 19. Blues Traveler had several hits in the 1990s, most notably "Run Around" and "Hook."
Here is the list upcoming acts:
July 1: Yacht Rock Revue
July 6: Tank
July 8: Collective Soul
July 11: Jimmy Eat World
July 12: Drive-By Truckers
July 13: Sister Hazel
July 14: Between the Buried and Me
July 26: Mother's Finest
Aug. 2: Marilyn Manson
Aug. 4: Puddle of Mudd
Aug. 10: Nothing More with Bad Wolves
Aug. 22: Pusha T
Sept. 13: Seether
Sept. 16: Parkway Drive
Sept. 29: Montgomery Gentry
Oct. 19: Blues Traveler
Oct. 20: Lil Xan
Oct. 26: Steel Panther
For tickets, visit the House of Blues website.
Comments