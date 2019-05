Portion of North Kings Highway shut down by crash The northbound lanes of North Kings Highway between 71st and 72nd Avenues North in Myrtle Beach was shut down following an auto crash. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The northbound lanes of North Kings Highway between 71st and 72nd Avenues North in Myrtle Beach was shut down following an auto crash.

An auto crash closed the northbound lanes of North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach after 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

The three northbound lanes were closed between 71st Ave. North and 72nd Ave. North on the road, also known at U.S. 17 Business.

There was no apparent entrapment in the crash and emergency crews were on the scene.