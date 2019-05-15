This fire truck opened up a new drive through window by crashing into a Wendy’s in Aynor

A fire truck backed into a Wendy’s restaurant in Aynor on Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue Twitter page

A fire truck created a new drive through window at a Wendy’s in Aynor early Wednesday evening.

The truck backed into the building through a parking spot at the Wendy’s at 2987 E. Highway 501 in Aynor near 7 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue, which pronounced it was not one of its engines involved in the crash.

No injuries were reported and both Horry County Fire Rescue and Horry County Police responded.