A 13-year-old boy reported being shot during a home invasion in Georgetown County

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office investigators are responding to the report of a home invasion on County Line Road in the western portion of the county.
A 13-year-old male told deputies two suspects forced entry into a residence and shot him. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of a single gunshot wound.
The sheriff’s office accepts information on crimes that have been committed at 843-546-5102. Anonymous tips may be submitted using Text-A-Tip by sending a text to the number 274637 and typing “GCSOTIP” followed by the message.
