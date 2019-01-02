Homepage

A 13-year-old boy reported being shot during a home invasion in Georgetown County

By Alan Blondin

January 02, 2019 06:16 PM

iStockphoto
iStockphoto

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office investigators are responding to the report of a home invasion on County Line Road in the western portion of the county.

A 13-year-old male told deputies two suspects forced entry into a residence and shot him. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of a single gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office accepts information on crimes that have been committed at 843-546-5102. Anonymous tips may be submitted using Text-A-Tip by sending a text to the number 274637 and typing “GCSOTIP” followed by the message.

Alan Blondin

Alan Blondin covers golf, Coastal Carolina athletics and numerous other sports-related topics that warrant coverage. Well-versed in all things Myrtle Beach, Horry County and the Grand Strand, the Northeastern University journalism school valedictorian has been a sports reporter at The Sun News since 1993, earning eight top-10 Associated Press Sports Editors national writing awards and 18 top-three S.C. Press Association writing awards since 2007.

  Comments  

things to do