Myrtle Beach police respond to shots fired call in central city neighborhood

Myrtle Beach police are present at the intersection of Canal Street and Grey Street. Just after 11 a.m. on Monday, the police scanner reported gun shots fired in the area.
The area was quiet around 11:30 a.m., but about a half-dozen officers were in the area talking.
A man working on a nearby construction site said a red SVU with several individuals inside drove fast down Canal Street, stopped and multiple shots were fired from the car.
The man said that the car then sped off, breaking through a barrier set-up for construction. It does not appear any one was injured in the shooting.
Police officer were taking pictures of “Watch For Children” sign that appeared to have fresh bullet holes in it.
Cpl. Thom Vest confirmed that police are responding to the area but no additional information is available at this time.
