This Columbia restaurant is nominated by Southern Living for South’s Best 2019

Southern Living magazine is looking for the South’s best destinations — including restaurants in each Southern state — as part of the publication’s South’s Best 2019 campaign.

Of the 25 nominees of the best restaurants in South Carolina, only one is from Columbia.

Motor Supply Co. Bistro in the Vista made the list along with the usual suspects from Charleston and Greenville — including Butcher & Bee, FIG, Husk, Xiao Bao Biscuit and Leon’s of Charleston and The Anchorage and Bacon Bros. in Greenville.

The inclusion of Motor Supply, a local favorite farm-to-table restaurant helmed by chef Wes Fulmer with a stellar bar overseen by Josh Streetman, is a sign that the dining scene in Columbia is continuing to muscle its way onto the regional level.

Fulmer says, “It’s such an honor to be thought of in the same context as these great restaurants, especially considering all of the incredible talent here in South Carolina. To be the only restaurant nominated from Columbia is a tremendous compliment, and we don’t take it lightly. It’s such a testament to the staff and to the hard work that we all put into it on a daily basis.”

The South’s Best is an annual readers’ poll of the best things in Southern states — from West Virginia to Florida to Georgia and Oklahoma. The way it works is you cast a vote for “the places that represent the best of Southern culture and hospitality,” according to the website southernliving.com. The categories include best small towns, cities, restaurants, barbecue spots, hotels and more. Winners from each state category then compete for the regional designation of the South’s Best.





