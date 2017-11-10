Why Ramon Sessions’ days with the New York Knicks could be numbered

Someone will soon be the odd man out.
And Myrtle Beach native Ramon Sessions is among the most likely of New York Knicks players to be in line to receive that designation.
With Joakim Noah set to return from a 20-game suspension for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy, the Knicks will need to clear a roster spot.
Sessions, who began the season as the team’s starting point guard before falling out of favor, Mindaugas Kuzminskas, who was inactive for the first 10 games, and Michael Beasley are the most likely players to be either waived or traded by Sunday, according to a Newsday report.
Sessions, in his 11th season in the league, started the first three games, but he hasn’t seen any action in seven of the last eight.
“In my 11 years, this is the first time this has actually happened,” Sessions told Newsday. “I’ve been around for a while, been through a lot of different scenarios. The season is still early. It’s a long season. In the NBA, a lot of things can happen in a lot of different ways. You just got to be ready to go and just keep working.”
Sessions is averaging 5.8 points, 3.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game this season. Playing most of his 10-plus seasons as a backup, he has career averages of 10.5 points, 4.1 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.
Knicks general manager Scott Perry was mum on the future of Sessions, who signed with the team in the offseason via the veteran’s minimum.
“I think it would be unfair for me to comment about any guy as it relates to if he’s going to be here or not,” general manager Scott Perry told Newsday before Wednesday’s game. “What I will say about Ramon is Ramon is a true professional. The guy is a pro. He goes about his business the same way every day whether he’s playing or not playing. That sets a fine example.”
As much as his on-court contributions, Sessions’ offerings as a veteran mentor to rookie Frank Ntilkina have been valued by the team.
“No matter what, I’m still going to talk to the young fella,” Sessions told Newsday. “Whenever he needs me, I’m here. I’m not playing, but I’m still around. It’s not like I’ve disappeared.”
Time will tell if that remains the case.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
