CCU basketball’s all-time leading scorer selected for S.C. Athletic Hall of Fame

Former Coastal Carolina basketball player Tony Dunkin was one of seven athletes selected for the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame’s 2017 class.
Dunkin, along with former NFL defensive backs Andre Goodman (South Carolina) and Donnell Woolford (Clemson), former Vanderbilt football coach Bobby Johnson, and former college basketball standouts Bob McCullough (Benedict) and Willie Simon (South Carolina State) will be enshrined May 15 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.
Dunkin played for the Chanticleers from 1989-1993 and was the only player in NCAA history to be named conference player of the year in all four of his seasons. A native of Rains, Dunkin was inducted to the Coastal Carolina Sasser Athletics Hall of Fame in 1999 and was part of the Big South’s inaugural hall of fame class in 2003.
With Dunkin leading the way, the Chants made the NCAA tournament in 1991 and 1993. He finished his career as CCU's all-time leading scorer (2,151 points), and also set the Big South Conference career scoring record and led the Chanticleers to an 81-43 record during his career.
