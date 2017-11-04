Green Sea Floyds added this play to the offense this week, and it won a playoff game

More Videos 0:45 Conway star, coach react to All-America honor Pause 4:26 Myrtle Beach coach, players react to state title win 2:21 Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 1:07 Crime a problem along Myrtle Beach's main corridor 0:11 Large fish swim around a boat in the Florida Keys 0:47 Get ready for the Fall season with Thompson Farm's very own corn maze 8:39 Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2) 1:04 Goose Creek woman with cancer gets wedding at Trident Medical Center 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 1:01 PSA addresses heroin 'epidemic' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Green Sea Floyds reacts to playoff win Green Sea Floyds head coach Donnie Kiefer and freshman running back and linebacker Jaquan Dixon react to the team's playoff victory over Scott's Branch on Friday night. Green Sea Floyds head coach Donnie Kiefer and freshman running back and linebacker Jaquan Dixon react to the team's playoff victory over Scott's Branch on Friday night. ablondin@thesunnews.com

Green Sea Floyds head coach Donnie Kiefer and freshman running back and linebacker Jaquan Dixon react to the team's playoff victory over Scott's Branch on Friday night. ablondin@thesunnews.com