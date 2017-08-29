Coastal Carolina has a new four-game agreement to face Army in football.
Coastal Carolina has a new four-game agreement to face Army in football. The Sun News file photo
Coastal Carolina has a new four-game agreement to face Army in football. The Sun News file photo

Coastal Carolina

Army to march into Brooks Stadium as part Coastal Carolina football schedule additions

By Alan Blondin

ablondin@thesunnews.com

August 29, 2017 03:19 PM

UPDATED August 29, 2017 03:27 PM

Coastal Carolina has added six teams to its future football schedules that have been previously unannounced, including Army and Buffalo.

The six teams total 11 non-conference games between 2018 and 2027.

Perhaps most notable among them, Army and CCU have a formal agreement that is pending a final contract to play a four-game home-and-home series between 2022 and 2027.

Army, an independent football program, is scheduled to travel to Brooks Stadium in Conway in 2022 and 2026 and the Chants are scheduled to travel to 93-year-old Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., in 2023 and 2027. Coastal has annually recognized the U.S. armed forces with a military appreciation game.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“That one is an exciting one, number one because it’s a straight home and home, so we get home games and they’re an opponent that’s very recognizable,” CCU director of athletics Matt Hogue said. “… I think that will resonate with a lot of people in our market who have military connections. And it’s a really special place to go play at Michie Stadium. That’s a neat series and we’re excited to get that one worked out over a long-term basis.”

Coastal has eight Sun Belt Conference games scheduled per year for the foreseeable future, leaving four non-conference games per season. Hogue said the Chants’ general philosophy each year is to have one game per year against a team from one of the Power Five conferences with a road guaranteed payment of $1 million or more, one FCS opponent, and two games against either an independent or member of the Group of Five conferences.

The Chants have added a pair of home-and-home two-game series against Buffalo and Eastern Michigan of the Mid-American Conference.

The Chants host Eastern Michigan in 2019 and travel to Ypsilanti, Mich., in 2020, and travel to Buffalo, N.Y., in 2021 and host the Bulls in 2022.

The MAC is among the Group of Five conferences along with the Sun Belt, Conference USA, American Athletic and Mountain West.

The Sun Belt had an overall strength rating of third among the five conferences in 2016, and the conference and its programs hope to rise to the top in the near future, and Hogue said the Chants and other conference programs schedule strategically with that goal in mind.

Hogue said the Group of Five conferences receive a larger percentage of the FBS playoff payout based on their conference ranking.

“We’re trying to play two Group of Five teams from the other conferences that we’re competing against … that can help us become the strongest conference outside of the Power Five,” Hogue said. “The goal across the league from a scheduling standpoint is to build the schedule and build the league.”

The Chants, who move up to the Football Bowl Subdivision and begin Sun Belt Conference play this season, have also added future home games against Football Championship Subdivision teams Campbell in 2018, Charleston Southern in 2019 and The Citadel in 2021.

According to Hogue, CCU is paying Campbell a guaranteed $300,000, Charleston Southern $100,000 and Citadel $315,000 for the games. The CSU game is the second of a two-game series that began last season, when the Buccaneers earned $200,000. Hogue said CCU would like to schedule FCS opponents that have a history with CCU and/or are from drive markets that may help the gate.

“If we can find regional schools, in particular ones we’ve played in the past and had some good games with and maybe even a rivalry, that always helps,” Hogue said. ”And we have an area that people want to travel to as well.”

Coastal Carolina and Army will exchange $200,000 guarantees for each game, and CCU and Buffalo will exchange $150,000 guarantees. The payments are essentially for travel expenses, Hogue said.

Coastal has previously announced games at South Carolina in 2018 and 2020, at UCLA in 2023, at Arkansas this year and a three-game series with Kansas from 2019-21 that includes a home game in 2020. Those schools are all among the Power Five conferences of the ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac 12.

The Chants begin the 2017 season at 7 p.m. Saturday against FBS independent Massachusetts at Brooks Stadium. They complete a two-game series at UMass next year, and Hogue said another home-and-home series with the Minutemen is being negotiated to begin in either 2019 or 2020.

“There could be changes, but to be able to have some things planned over a period of years is certainly helpful because scheduling can be challenging at times if you’re trying to squeeze in a last game,” Hogue said. “I think one thing we notice as a major difference in this transition from the FCS rank is our schedules are a lot more standardized and built out than they’ve ever been before.”

Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin

CCU Future Non-Conference Opponents

2017

09/02 - Massachusetts

09/16 - at Alabama-Birmingham

09/23 - Western Illinois

11/04 - at Arkansas

2018

09/01 - at South Carolina

09/08 - Alabama-Birmingham

09/15 - Campbell

10/20 - at Massachusetts

2019

08/31 - Eastern Michigan

09/07 - at Kansas

TBA - Charleston Southern

2020

09/12 - at Eastern Michigan

09/26 - Kansas

TBA - at South Carolina

2021

09/04 - The Citadel

09/11 - at Kansas

09/18 - at Buffalo

2022

09/03 - Army

09/17 - Buffalo

2023

09/16 - at UCLA

11/18 - at Army

2026

10/17 - Army

2027

10/23 - at Army

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Coastal Carolina baseball hero Mike Morrison returns to Grand Strand

    Mike Morrison had the dates of July 12-15 circled on his calendar, marking when he returns to the Myrtle Beach area as the High-A Winston-Salem Dash visited the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

Coastal Carolina baseball hero Mike Morrison returns to Grand Strand

Coastal Carolina baseball hero Mike Morrison returns to Grand Strand 5:21

Coastal Carolina baseball hero Mike Morrison returns to Grand Strand
Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse 1:25

Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse
NCAA champion Chanticleers greeted by horde upon CWS return 1:23

NCAA champion Chanticleers greeted by horde upon CWS return

View More Video