CCU and former Conway High running back Martin suspended following arrest

Coastal Carolina sophomore running back Jah-Maine Martin of Bucksport has been suspended from the football team and the university because of a recent arrest, according to interim head football coach Jamey Chadwell.
Martin was arrested by the Conway Police Department on July 10 and has been charged with the unlawful carrying of a pistol, and sale or delivery to and possession by certain persons unlawful.
Martin, who turns 19 next Saturday, had combined bonds of $15,000 and was released on July 11. He is no longer listed on the Chanticleers football roster.
“He was arrested with four people a little while ago with guns in the car,” said Chadwell following CCU’s first practice of the season Saturday. “So he’s been suspended from the team and the school pending further investigation. Once the investigation is done we’ll have more comment on that.”
Martin rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his two seasons at Conway High after transferring from a Georgia school and was pressed into action during his freshman year at CCU because of injuries.
He gained 175 yards on 27 carries for an impressive 6.3 yards per carry and scored two touchdowns last season, and presumably had a chance for a larger role this season.
His breakout performance came in a 48-17 win over Presbyterian on Oct. 29, when he rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and had a highlight run in which he ran over or through several defenders.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Comments