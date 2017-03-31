Coastal Carolina schedules South Carolina in football in two upcoming seasons

Coastal Carolina is going to give playing its former big brother to the west another shot in football.
CCU, which was once a branch of the University of South Carolina school system, has scheduled football games with the Gamecocks in 2018 and 2020.
The Chants will travel to Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia for both games, and the game next year will be the season opener on Sept. 1. Coastal is receiving guarantees of $1.2 and $1.4 million from USC for the two games, CCU director of athletics Matt Hogue confirmed Friday.
The last time the schools met in 2013, when USC was one of the top teams in the Southeastern Conference and CCU was one of the top teams at the Football Championship Subdivision level, the Gamecocks drubbed the Chanticleers 70-10.
CCU is moving up to the Football Bowl Subdivision as a member of the Sun Belt Conference this year, and is playing its first FBS schedule this upcoming season.
In addition to USC in 2018, Coastal’s other non-conference games will be at Massachusetts, at home against Alabama-Birmingham and at home against a Football Championship Subdivision opponent to be determined.
In 2020, the Chants also host Kansas as part of a three-year agreement with the Jayhawks that begins in 2019.
CCU’s non-conference opponents this upcoming season include UAB and Arkansas on the road and UMass and FCS foe Western Illinois at home.
In addition to CCU, South Carolina has also added Tennessee-Chattanooga to its 2018 schedule on Nov. 17 at Williams-Brice, and the FBS opponent will receive a $400,000 guarantee, FBSchedules.com reported Friday.
The Gamecocks’ 2018 non-conference schedule is now set: USC will host Coastal (Sept. 1), Marshall (Sept. 15) and UT-Chattanooga (Nov. 17), and travel to Clemson on Nov. 24.
Also in 2018, South Carolina hosts SEC foes Georgia, Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas A&M and has road games at Florida, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, and Ole Miss.
