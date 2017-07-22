Democrats are blocking President Trump’s good-faith efforts

Re "Who cares what’s wrong with Trump? What’s wrong with us?" column by Leonard Pitts Jr.
Mr. Pitts says President Trump is not getting anything done. Well, have you ever tried pulling a one-ton cow behind you and get something done? The Democrats are busy with their obstruct-and-resist campaign. The GOP is scared to step up to the plate and actually do something for the American people, for fear they will lose their next election and thus their cushy jobs and all the marvelous perks.
Oh term limits, where art thou?
The Founding Fathers expected men to come for two years then return to their homes and actually live under those same laws, just like everyone else. Then there is the media, which is anything but honest or unbiased. And some poor people actually believe if it is in print, on TV or radio, it has to be true. Now the news is that Democrats are the ones pushing Russia, Russia, Russia.
Who keeps stirring the same stew of Trump and Russia? The media, because they do not like Trump and do not want anything done.
It was jobs, the economy and a desire for things to get done that got Trump elected, plus a deeply-flawed candidate on the other side. You cannot convince people who do not want to listen to facts to change their minds. Ever heard of the saying, don't confuse me with the facts, my mind is made up?
Cut the hate, cut the greed, cut the political bias and let's get back to making America united and running well with everyone in mind.
Patricia Korns, Myrtle Beach
