‘Devil with the Orange Face’ poses grave threat to the U.S.

You’ve been duped by the Devil with the Orange Face
What will you do after President Trump and his cohorts are finished assaulting you?
What will you do when your clean water and air are gone? What will you do when your Medicare, Social Security and Medicaid are gone? What will you do when there are no longer public schools in which to education your children?
Where are our beautiful lands and public parks? What will you do when they are despoiled by companies for monetary gain?
Any thought of increasing the minimum wage for working Americans will be gone. Healthcare for many will be gone. Rights for women, LGBTQ, disabled people, working people, senior citizens will be gone.
What will you do when all scientific research and knowledge is gone? What will you do when all culture and art is destroyed?
Trump promised to make America great again?
What will you do America after Trump and his cohorts are finished assaulting you?
Beverly Meadow, Pawleys Island
