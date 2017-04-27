School board pay increase won’t be forgotten election time

To: Horry County Board of Education members:
"It is all about me!” Really? Hide and watch what happens when it is time to replace you “elected,” greedy school board members. You obviously didn't listen to us when we told you your pay raise was without merit. Perhaps you will better understand our dissatisfaction when it come to your election.
You were elected to this position. It is not and was never intended to be a second job. You understood that when you opted to run for the school board.
A little perspective is in order. The average minimum wage for people in North Carolina and Georgia is $6.20 per hour. If you do the math, that is about $12, 896.00 per year. If we were to give these people the same increase, they would have a wage of $10.30 per hour. Is that fair? These people are assisting in paying your excessive salary.
Surely, you remember the people who voted for you.
You won, but it is a shallow victory.
By the way Ms. Allen, to abstain on such an important issue shows a lack of character. People want to know your decision on the pay increase.
Bryson Preston, Little River
