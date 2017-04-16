From a ‘simple-minded’ Trump supporter to an ‘elite’ Pawleys Island liberal

Re Terry Munson’s letters to the editor.
Instead of demeaning the nearly 63 million people who chose President Trump over Secretary Clinton and claiming their ignorance resulted in his election, I suggest Mr. Munson examine the unpopularity of his own cause.
Labeling Trump supporters as “the least thoughtful and most gun-worshiping Americans” whose “understanding is insufficient to grasp” simple facts, doesn’t explain why over the last decade the Democrats lost both chambers of Congress, governorships, state houses, and local legislative bodies.
Did the usually solid block of Democratic voters in Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania suddenly become less thoughtful and unable to grasp simple facts when they voted for Donald Trump? Or were they rejecting a liberal socialist agenda that has left them out in the cold?
Was it the “least thoughtful and gun worshiping Americans” who rigged the Democratic primary against Sen. Bernie Sanders and gave the nomination to a flawed candidate considered untrustworthy by most Americans polled, not simply those with an insufficient grasp of the facts?
Calling President Trump a “pygmy president” with a “sluggish mind” and suggesting his supporters will use “their guns” if he is impeached, is slanderous and is hardly going to win the hearts and minds of reasonable people, no less the hearts and minds of the president’s supporters.
I must confess, I seem to suffer from a “sluggish mind” because I don’t see how President Trump “defiles every value dear to the hearts of patriotic Americans and plays only to the basest instincts of his true believers.”
Promising more jobs, better economic growth, choice in education, the rebuilding of our infrastructure, fixing a failing health care system, protecting our borders, and restoring our military seem to be popular American ideas.
How “increasing … resistance” to these ideas shows “love of your country” baffles me. But, what do I know, I’m too dumb to grasp simple facts.
The writer lives in Little River.
