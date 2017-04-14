Local banking makes sense

Where you choose to bank matters. Your choice of bank is your vote on where your money goes. Are your hard-earned deposits reinvested back into your local community? Or are they sent off to a banking hub in another state or halfway around the world?
During April, which is Community Banking Month, I encourage you to think about where you bank and how your money has the power to make a meaningful impact on your community.
Here are a few reasons why:
-- Community banks respect the communities they serve by doing right by their customers and community.
-- Community banks are relationship lenders. They know their customers and understand their financial needs.
-- Community banks give back and take pride in making our communities stronger through various service projects.
Making our communities better and stronger is something that we all have a stake in. We hope you will join us in continuing to make community banks thrive and prosper for years to come.
Teresa D. Taylor, Executive Director of Independent Banks of South Carolina
