Tom Rice has hypocritical stance on term limits

Time to look at the term limits issue again.
This is the beginning of the third term for Rep. Tom Rice. On April 24, 2013, he co-sponsored a resolution that would limit the number of terms a member of Congress could run for election - three for the House. This would require an amendment to the U.S. Constitution and was in his resolution.
So, will he adhere to his principle here and not run again? Not taking any bets on that.
A press release from his office states, "We should honor our forefather's objective and reinstate a government run by everyday people who put their careers on pause for the greater good of their country, rather than re-elect career politicians."
You can Google it.
Term limits were also espoused by President Donald Trump and were mentioned favorably in the 2016 Republican Party platform.
When politicians make a statement supporting term limits, they are not really making a promise to voluntarily step aside after their third term. Since an amendment is needed, there is no chance that such will ever happen, and the time the third term is over, the promise has been forgotten. For a politician to make a show of being in favor of term limits is akin to making an offer of giving up the sleeves of his vest.
Maybe a Republican primary for the next go-around?
Stewart Walls, Pawleys Island
