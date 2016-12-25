America must become a melting pot again under Trump

Dear anti-Trumpers,
Let me detail a few of the issues that fueled our discontent.
We’re tired of all the politically correct garbage politicians have foisted on our society. The list is long and includes: multiculturalism; celebrating diversity; affirmative action; the transgender nonsense; campus safe zones’ Black Lives Matter; undocumented immigrant criminals sheltered by sanctuary cities; driver’s licenses and social benefits for the undocumented; Obamacare; the lunacy against voter ID laws; the global warming idiocy; ethanol mandates; income inequality lies; the Keystone pipeline; and unvetted Muslim immigrants who will live on the backs of American taxpayers.
We’re tired of teachers unions that kill charter schools, the out-of-control Environmental Protection Agency and the corrupt, humorously titled, Justice Department - which makes the case for the attorney general becoming an elected position.
In 1908, Russian-Jewish immigrant Israel Zangwill wrote a play called “The Melting Pot” that contained these beautiful words: “America is God’s crucible, the great melting pot where all the races of Europe are melting and reforming. I see them at Ellis Island, here you stand in your fifty groups with fifty languages and histories and your fifty blood hatreds and rivalries, but you won’t be long like that brothers, for these are the fires of God. The real American has not yet arrived. He is only in the crucible. I tell you, he will be the fusion of all the races, the coming superman.”
That guy understood “E Pluribus Unum”(from many, one).
The writer is from Granbury, Texas.
