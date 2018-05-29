Is 'Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown on Hilton Head with her celeb boyfriend this week?

Is the world's coolest and most influential 14-year-old really on Hilton Head Island this week?
We've heard rumors that the "Stranger Things" teen queen Millie Bobby Brown is on vacation with her famous 15-year-old boyfriend Jacob Sartorius and his family.
The award-winning actress has been reportedly dating Sartorius, a musician and social media star who Business Insider has dubbed "the next Justin Bieber," since October 2017. The tween power couple went public with their relationship earlier in 2018.
This weekend, Millie and Jacob posted romantic beach photos that sparked some controversy on Instagram before they were deleted.
Don't worry, plenty of people screenshotted the photos (a great lesson of the Internet, kids: nothing is ever really deleted).
Before it was deleted, Ariana Grande commented on the photo,"I wasn’t even allowed to leave my house til i was 20." The 24-year-old pop star was joking about how young they are to be smoochin' in public, we think. After the comment, both Millie and Jacob replaced the pic with a more teen-appropriate beach photo with Millie on Jacob's back.
So clearly they're adorable and incredibly popular. Millie's Instagram post got a whopping 3.2 million likes, while Jacob's photo got 1 million likes. And clearly they're on a beach that looks a lot like Hilton Head. The cloudy weather matches up with Hilton Head's stormy weather this weekend. But is that beach Hilton Head?
We did some serious digging and found out that Millie and Jacob a.k.a. "Jillie" are likely in the Lowcountry with Jacob's family, likely celebrating his sister Caroline's birthday (OK that didn't require much digging, but just stalking their Instagram stories).
BUT! In Jacob's most recent Instagram, he posted a throwback (but it's really not a throwback because the image quality looks like it was taken last week, but these kids are so young, their baby pictures look like they were taken with an iPhone).
Zoom in on the boogie board next to the little Jacob in the photo. It says HILTON HEAD ISLAND!! So we definitely have proof he's vacationed her before.
We also did some family research and found that Jacob's grandparents own a home on Hilton Head. Jacob, whose full name is Rolf Jacob Sartorius, was named after his grandfather who died on Hilton Head in 2014, according to his grandfather's obituary. His grandparents moved from Minnesota to Hilton Head.
The obituary states that Caroline and Jacob are his grandchildren and his wife Kay still lives on Hilton Head. Kay Sartorius recently wrote a letter to the editor in the Island Packet supporting Hilton Head's plastic bag ban.
So it's not exactly a smoking gun, but it's close, right?
A Hilton Head business posted yesterday asking the couple to stop by to meet some fans.
If y'all spot this tween power couple smoochin' or pretty much doing anything on Hilton Head, please kindly take a photo and send me an email.
Comments