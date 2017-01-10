Rock Hill teen who shot puppy with BB gun 18 times pleads guilty, gets probation

8:46 Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict "music to my ears" Pause

2:01 New board members at Horry County Schools

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

2:22 Former President Jimmy Carter helps release rehabbed sea turtle while on vacation with family

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

3:29 Sarah Turner of Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant in Market Common talks love, basketball and the best concert lineup ever | Hot Pour

2:38 Holly Nygaard of the BeachHouse Bar & Grill talks True Romance, tasers and Trump | Hot Pour

3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world