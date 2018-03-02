Here are some of the big names attending Billy Graham’s funeral

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence aren’t the only dignitaries and other big names attending evangelist Billy Graham’s funeral.
The pope’s representative in the United States, Papal Nuncio Christophe Pierre, will have a front-row seat for the funeral, next to Gov. Roy Cooper, the Trumps and Pences. Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the Archdiocese of New York, who leads the second largest Catholic diocese in the United States, is also scheduled to attend.
Never miss a local story.
Other seats were reserved for former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, Cabinet member Ben Carson, Sen. Thom Tillis, Sen. Richard Burr, Rep. Robert Pittenger, Rep. Alma Adams, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory, Luci Baines Johnson and commentator Greta Van Susteren. Panthers owner Jerry Richardson is also among those attending.
Former US Rep Michele Bachmann has found her seat at the funeral service for #BillyGraham. “We love him,” she said of the late pastor. pic.twitter.com/hYagTsiidB— Théoden Janes (@theodenjanes) March 2, 2018
“We love him,” former Rep. Michele Bachmann of Minnesota, a 2012 presidential candidate, said of Graham. Bachmann said her husband, Marcus, “came to Christ” at 16 while listening to Graham on his dairy farm.
Other big names at the funeral include Kathie Lee Gifford; evangelist Jim Bakker; Steven Furtick, pastor of Elevation Church; country singer Ricky Skaggs; Jerry Falwell Jr., president of Liberty University; former New York Yankee Bobby Richardson; and pastor Joel Osteen.
Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said that Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the Archdiocese of New York, leads the largest Catholic diocese in the United States. It is the second largest.
Televangelist Joel Osteen is also here at #BillyGraham's funeral. Told me Graham was a hero, paved the way for prominent ministers.— LaVendrick Smith (@LaVendrickS) March 2, 2018
Elevation Church pastor Steven Furtick and wife Holly at Billy Graham funeral Furtick lauded Graham for his integrity and for “finishing well.” #BillyGrahamFuneral pic.twitter.com/5F9U7v4eIH— Tim Funk (@timfunk) March 2, 2018
Comments