Reverend Billy Graham will be laid to rest on Friday, March 2 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Here are some of the big names, dignitaries and celebrates attending. Jeff Siner, David Foster and John Simmons
Reverend Billy Graham will be laid to rest on Friday, March 2 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Here are some of the big names, dignitaries and celebrates attending. Jeff Siner, David Foster and John Simmons

National

Here are some of the big names attending Billy Graham’s funeral

By Théoden Janes And Tim Funk

tjanes@charlotteobserver.com

tfunk@charlotteobserver.com

March 02, 2018 10:39 AM

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence aren’t the only dignitaries and other big names attending evangelist Billy Graham’s funeral.

The pope’s representative in the United States, Papal Nuncio Christophe Pierre, will have a front-row seat for the funeral, next to Gov. Roy Cooper, the Trumps and Pences. Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the Archdiocese of New York, who leads the second largest Catholic diocese in the United States, is also scheduled to attend.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Other seats were reserved for former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, Cabinet member Ben Carson, Sen. Thom Tillis, Sen. Richard Burr, Rep. Robert Pittenger, Rep. Alma Adams, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory, Luci Baines Johnson and commentator Greta Van Susteren. Panthers owner Jerry Richardson is also among those attending.

“We love him,” former Rep. Michele Bachmann of Minnesota, a 2012 presidential candidate, said of Graham. Bachmann said her husband, Marcus, “came to Christ” at 16 while listening to Graham on his dairy farm.

Other big names at the funeral include Kathie Lee Gifford; evangelist Jim Bakker; Steven Furtick, pastor of Elevation Church; country singer Ricky Skaggs; Jerry Falwell Jr., president of Liberty University; former New York Yankee Bobby Richardson; and pastor Joel Osteen.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said that Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the Archdiocese of New York, leads the largest Catholic diocese in the United States. It is the second largest.

