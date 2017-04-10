The entire cheerleading team is suspended. But CCU isn’t talking.

Coastal Carolina University officials still refuse to answer any questions concerning the suspension of the entire cheerleading squad based on an anonymous letter alleging prostitution that prompted several members of the team to hire a lawyer to clear their names.
Citing the “ongoing investigation,” university officials won’t specify which student conduct policy the school is citing to justify the entire team’s suspension. Officials also have refused to say when some members may be reinstated and have not answered any questions pertaining to the investigation and suspension.
No one has been charged, no arrests have been made and a lot of really wonderful, kind, smart women have been smeared in the public eye yet again, at the hand of the university they love and their parents entrusted their wellbeing. Amy Lawrence, attorney for several cheerleaders
The school on Thursday released a criminal investigation report alleging that four cheerleaders were working as escorts getting paid to go on dates via the website seekingarrangement.com, but there was no evidence money was exchanged for sexual favors.
The website is a legal dating site and the company behind the site has offered to pay for the cheerleaders’ legal fees.
“I am disgusted and angered that Coastal Carolina University has released an incomplete investigation to the media that paints the women of the cheerleading team as prostitutes with the broadest of strokes,” said attorney Amy Lawrence, who represents five cheerleaders.
Coastal Carolina needs to take a very long hard look at how they inappropriately treat women across the board. Amy Lawrence, attorney for several cheerleaders
Attached to the report were text messages found on cheerleaders’ phones referencing activities associated with the dating site as well as the sale and use of cannabis, an illegal substance in South Carolina. “I just wanna get high and chill,” one text message read. “His weed is so good. … He’s gonna give us an ounce.”
Sexual exploitation and illicit drug use are prohibited by Coastal Carolina University’s code of student conduct, but officials have not commented on what conduct policy the girls are being investigated for.
According to the 2016-17 cheerleader welcome packet, there is “zero tolerance for drugs and alcohol,” but the policy listing did not elaborate.
“… no one has been charged, no arrests have been made and a lot of really wonderful, kind, smart women have been smeared in the public eye yet again, at the hand of the university they love and their parents entrusted their wellbeing,” said Lawrence.
As a team we ask the community to support us through these tough times as we hope the situation will be cleared up shortly. CCU cheerleading team joint statement
“Would this ever happen to a male sports team?” she said. “We have all read about male athletes at Coastal Carolina being accused of drugs, domestic violence and rape. … not one team was suspended in retribution for the actual crimes of their teammates. Coastal Carolina needs to take a very long hard look at how they inappropriately treat women across the board.”
In a joint statement from the cheerleading team, members say the accusations are false and have led to harassment on campus and through social media.
They say the allegations are negatively impacting their studies and daily lives.
“As a team we ask the community to support us through these tough times as we hope the situation will be cleared up shortly,” the cheerleaders said.
Madison Loader, a former cheerleader, said she is not aware of the behavior cited in the anonymous letter.
“I was not aware of anything going on like that during my time there,” Loader wrote in a Facebook message.
