Suspect in Conway double murder, bank robbery arrested

The suspect in the deadly Conway bank robbery was arrested by police in Greenville, N.C., Wednesday afternoon, officials say.
In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said North Carolina police arrested Brandon Michael Council and he now faces numerous charges, including two counts of murder. Police allege Council killed two employees during a robbery Monday at the CresCom Bank in Conway.
Greenville police Chief Mark Holtzman told NBC affiliate WITN that his department received a 911 call from someone who reported seeing Council near a Red Lobster in Greenville, North Carolina.
WITN reported that police initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle near a Baymont Inn and Suites on Memorial Drive.
Never miss a local story.
The Greenville Daily Reflector reported that Council was driving a BMW with a North Carolina license plate.
Council attempted to run when the car was pulled over, but was quickly apprehended, according to ABC affiliate WCTI 12.
Two employees of CresCom Bank, Kathryn “Katie” Davis Skeen, 36, and Donna Major, 59, were killed in the robbery at the branch on the corner of U.S. Highway 501 and 16th Avenue on Monday. Police were seeking Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina, who was seen driving a white 2013 Chrysler 200, stolen from one of the victims, after the robbery.
The car has since been located, according to Lt. Selena Small of the Conway Police Department.
“We will never be the same after what has happened in this town,” said Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy Wednesday afternoon.
“Not only have both the Skeen and Major families been shaken to the core over the last two days, so has the entire city of Conway,” Bellamy said. “We are shaken but not to our foundation because we are a people of faith and we know that God will get us through this.”
Council is currently wanted for felony common law robbery after a bank robbery at the BB&T branch at 1604 S. Tarboro St. in Wilson on Aug. 10.
No one was injured in that robbery, according to WRAL.
Long criminal history
Thirty-two-year-old Council of Wilson, North Carolina, is no stranger to the criminal justice system in his home state with convictions dating back to 2004.
Council served more than 5 years in North Carolina correctional facilities after he was convicted of being an habitual felon and larceny on March 16, 2011. His parole ended on the charges on July 31 — 10 days before the reported robbery in Wilson, according to online records through the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
Seven months before his 2010 arrest in that case, Council was back in prison for breaking his probation on a 2008 felony breaking and entering conviction with another larceny in 2009.
Council was also found guilty of receiving stolen goods and stealing a car in 2005 and of receiving a stolen car in 2004.
Check back for more on this breaking news story.
Comments