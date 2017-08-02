Missing baby found more than a mile deep into Conway woods

A dog team has been credited for finding a baby found more than a mile into the woods in Conway, according to an Horry County police report.
Officers responded to a residence on Highway 378 in Conway Monday night in reference to a missing 2-year-old baby.
The complainant, a 28-year-old woman, said she left the baby, named Jamison, at the residence while she left to get groceries, according to the report.
When she came back, the baby was nowhere to be seen and the woman who had been tasked with watching the baby (identified only as “the witness” in the report) said she was sitting on the porch smoking and talking to friends while supervising the baby and several other children in her care at the time, according to the police report.
Other children said the woman tasked with watching them had taken the baby outside, and the children thought the missing baby was with her, according to the report.
Around 9:20 p.m., a dog team responded to the residence and began searching the woods around the home, according to the report.
With the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Divisions and Horry County Fire Rescue, the baby, wearing only a diaper, was found in good health between a mile and a mile and a half deep into the surrounded woods around 10:50, according to the report.
The report released to the media included no charges and did not identify “the witness.” The case was forwarded to the Department of Social Services.
Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
