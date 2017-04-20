A woman headbutted a man over his bike. He said he doesn’t own a bike.

Myrtle Beach police responded Wednesday to a fight over a bike that may not even exist.
An 18-year-old woman told police she had a physical altercation near Cedar Street with a 24-year-old man because he “would not let her borrow his bike.” After the man punched her, she headbutted him to defend herself, she told police.
Police said multiple witnesses reported the woman was attacking the man and kept grabbing him when he was trying to get away. When the man finally was able to leave the location, the woman took a plastic lawn chair and broke the window of his residence, the report states.
The man told police that the woman attacked him because she wanted to use his bike, but that he “does not even own a bike,” police noted in the report.
According to the report, the woman is wanted in connection with destruction of property. No assault charges were made against either party because the “incident was a mutual fight,” the report states.
Michaela Broyles, 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments