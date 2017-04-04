How one mother found out her 8-year-old daughter had been sexually assaulted

A Georgetown man admitted he sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl, according to a release from 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.
Alberto D. Villegas, 44, pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal sexual conduct before Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John, according to Senior Assistant Solicitor Ricky Todd, who prosecuted the case. John sentenced Villegas to 15 years in prison.
Villegas is an undocumented immigrant. He will be held for deportation once his sentence is complete.
Georgetown County law enforcement was called on Nov. 3, 2015, by the mother of an 8-year-old child to report that Villegas had sexually assaulted the child, Todd said. Through an interpreter, the mother told police that her daughter was assaulted while she was out of the room making something to eat for Villegas, according to the release.
The woman told police that when she returned Villegas looked nervous and acted strange and that her daughter had gone to the bathroom, Todd said. The girl told her mother that she had been assaulted.
When the mother first confronted Villegas, he denied that anything had happened, but when pressed, he later admitted to the assault, according to the release.
Villegas pleaded guilty to the charge on March 23.
