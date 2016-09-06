Health, helping others and more events in the Myrtle Beach area | Save the Date

JUST FOR FUN
MUSIC ON MAIN CONCERT SERIES, www.parks.nmb.us. 7-9 p.m. every Thursday through Oct. 1, the Horseshoe on Main Street at the Harold Bessent Band Stand, North Myrtle Beach. Free concert. Bring your beach chair.
DOGGIES & DIVAS BLACK TIE EVENT, 843-249-4948 or 843-273-0623. 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 8, Surf Golf and Beach Club, 1701 Springland Lane, North Myrtle Beach. Fashion, prizes, music and silent auction, $50 person; $55 at door.
FIFTH ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT, 910-721-1473 or NovantHealth.org/BrunswickEvents. 7:30 a.m. registration and breakfast, 9 a.m. shotgun start, Sept. 9, Carolina National Golf Course at Winding River. Individual player is $85 and $340 for teams of four.
USA DANCE, ballroom music, 570-881-0244 or rosalie182@att.net. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 10, Oct. 8, Nov. 12, Dec. 10. $7 per person. Call or email to reserve a table.
“PUSHING PAST YOUTH HOMELESSNESS” shopping cart race, 843-213-1133 or jtucker@sccoast.net. 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Sept. 10, Barefoot Landing, North Myrtle Beach. Proceeds will be used to provide services to help youth find safe housing, find employment, learn life skills, continue their education and become independent productive citizens. $80 per adult team and $40 per student team.
FAMILY FUN DAY/FIELD DAY, 843-283-3033 or diane.owens@sos-healthcare.com. 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 10, East Bay Park, 515 E. Bay St., Georgetown. Food and drinks provided.
HYPERFLITE SKYHOUNDZ CANINE DISC CHAMPIONSHIPS, 843-650-9548 or dellis@surfsidebeach.org. 10 a.m. Sept. 10, Martin Field, Surfside Beach, (corner of Sixth Avenue South and Dogwood Drive South). No entry fee for competitors and admission is free for all spectators.
BRUNSWICK QUILT GUILD holds second hand rose sale, brunwickquilters@gmail.com or www.brunswickquilters.com. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 10, Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 MH Rourk Drive, Shallotte, N.C. Craft supply items, handmade items for sale; scissor and knife sharpening service.
“9-11 CANDLELIGHT VIGIL,” by various groups – including 21-gun salute by Marine Corps League 1432, 843-399-1111 or parks.nmb.us/festivalsevents/special-events/9-11-candlelight-vigil/. 7 p.m. Sept. 11, North Myrtle Beach’s Horseshoe, Main Street and Ocean Boulevard. Also, North Myrtle Beach Lions Club will begin day by welcoming individuals to the city by waving U.S. flags on North Myrtle Beach overpasses.
SUNDAY SERENADES, 843-650-9548 or dellis@surfsidebeach.org. 2-5 p.m. every Sunday through Sept. 25, the Veterans Park, Surfside Drive. Bring your beach chairs, and picnic lunch to enjoy the music.
FARMERS MARKET. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. every Tuesday through Oct. 25,corner of Surfside and Willow Drives, Surfside Beach.
GET TOGETHER
GRAND STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 843-448-4156. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Pine Lakes Country Club, 5603 Granddaddy Drive, Myrtle Beach. Lunch and guest speakers.
THE SOUTHWEST BRUNSWICK NEWCOMERS CLUB, 910-575-1109 or www.swbnc.org. 10 a.m. -12 p.m. Sept. 8, the Sea Trail Plantation Conference Center ,75 Clubhouse Road, Sunset Beach, NC $10 per person to join
CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT, 843-756-1795. 12:30 p.m. every Thursday, Little River area. Call for information.
DISABLED VETERANS CONWAY CHAPTER 57, 843-234-0807. 6:30 p.m. second Thursday, Conway Senior Center, 1519 Mill Pond Road, Conway.
THE SOUTHWEST BRUNSWICK NEWCOMERS CLUB, 910-575-1109 or www.swbnc.org. 10 a.m.-noon second Thursday of each month Sept.-May, fellowship hall, the Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 Rourk Drive, Shallotte, N.C. $10 per person to join.
THE GOLDWING ROAD RIDERS ASSOCIATION CHAPTER J, 843-357-2270. 6 p.m. to eat, 7 p.m. to meet, Sept. 10, Denny's, 124 Loyola Ave., on U.S. 17 Bypass, Surfside Beach.
GRAND STRAND GENEALOGY CLUB, 843-267-8157 or genieclub2002@yahoo.com. 10:30 a.m. second Saturday, Chapin Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
PALMETTO AFRICAN VIOLET SOCIETY, 843-877-2709 or myrtlebeachafricanviolets@embarqmial.com. Noon-2 p.m. second Saturday, Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
THE NORTH STRAND SAIL AND POWER SQUADRON, 843-399-1342 or www.NorthStrandSquadron.com. Second Saturday of every month. Call for details or go online
NATIONAL FEDERATION OF THE BLIND, Myrtle Beach Chapter, 843-399-2896. 1 p.m. second Saturday, Glenns Bay Baptist Church, 1835 Glenns Bay Road, Surfside Beach.
GEORGETOWN AREA DAYLILY CLUB, heidi@brownsferrygardens.com. 2:30 p.m. Sept. 11, Dick M. Johnson Civic Center, 829 N Pine Drive, Surfside Beach.
LUNCH CLUB, 843-651-9505 or stanbar3@sccoast.net. Noon Mondays, Soho 544 Restaurant, 1300 S.C. 544, Conway. Guest speakers.
ORDER OF THE AMARANTH, 843-361-9619. 7:30 p.m. second Monday, Socastee Masonic Lodge, Butler Road, Myrtle Beach.
LE LECHE LEAGUE OF THE PEE DEE, 843-360-0101. second Monday monthly, in the Sunday School House of the Church of the Advent, 103 E. Mullins St., Marion. Mothers-to-be and new moms encouraged to attend and learn more.
SOUTH STRAND GARDEN CLUB, 843-650-7615. 1 p.m. second Mondays, Surfside Methodist Church, U.S. 17 Business and 13th Avenue North, Surfside Beach. Guests welcome.
TIDELANDS PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB, www.tidelandsphotographyclub.com. 9 a.m. Sept. 12, Waccamaw Neck Library, 41 St. Paul Place, Pawleys Island. Presenter will be Janet Blackmon-Morgan of The Sun News.
SOCASTEE-ST. JAMES KIWANIS CLUB. 843-650-1030. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon business meeting, Sept. 12, Socastee Station. Each meeting includes a speaker.
LOW COUNTRY HERB SOCIETY, sclchsnews@gmail.com. 9:30 a.m. Sept.13, the Waccamaw Library, Pawleys Island. Guest speaker will be J. R. Kramer. Meets from Sept. through May; annual dues are $25.
MYRTLE BEACH CIVITAN CLUB, 843-448-2019. 1 p.m. second and fourth Tuesday, the Dunes Club, Myrtle Beach
BRUNSWICK COUNTY TOASTMASTERS, 910-540-1363 or www.toastmaster.org. 6:30 p.m., second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, BEMC meeting room, U.S. 17, Supply, N.C.
BRUNSWICK QUILT GUILD, www.brunswickquilters.com or brunswickquilters@gmail.com. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 MH Rourk Drive, Shallotte, N.C.
MILITARY OFFICERS ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA GRAND STRAND CHAPTER. www.grandstrandmoaa.com or gyoungman@sc.rr.com. 6 p.m. meetings first Tuesday of every month.
COASTAL SKI AND OUTING CLUB, 843-446-2209. second Tuesday. Call for time and location.
MILITARY OFFICERS ASSOCIATION, 843-449-6807, 6:30 p.m. second Tuesday, Pine Lakes Country Club, Myrtle Beach.
COASTAL CAROLINA CAMERA CLUB, 910-287-6311. 7 p.m. second Tuesday, Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 Main Street, Shallotte, N.C. Guests are always welcome. Visit website www.coastalcarolinacameraclub.org.
The $URFSIDE $EANOTES INVESTMENT CLUB, 843-650-8662. 6:30 p.m. second Tuesday, Surfside Beach area.
PINK WARRIOR SISTERS, 910-575-2703. 2 p.m. second Tuesday, St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.
BUSINESS NETWORKS INTERNATIONAL/BNI COASTLINE CHAPTER, 843-839-0588 or www.bni-scga.com/coastline. 7:30-9 a.m. Tuesdays, Holiday Inn, 1601 N. Ocean Highway, Surfside Beach. Visitors welcome.
PAWLEYS ISLAND LIONS CLUB, 843-237-8316. 6:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, Hanser House Restaurant, 14360 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY TOASTMASTERS CLUB, 910 233-7030, franceswarner@atmc.net or 910-880-0192. 6:30 p.m. first and third Tuesday, First Bank in Shallotte, N.C.
LITTLE RIVER LIONS, 843-798-2397. 6 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, Mulligans, 1389 U.S. 17 N., Little River.
CHESS GROUP, 910-575-0173. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Hickmans Crossroads, 1040 Calabash Road NW, Calabash, N.C. All ages and skill levels welcome.
MAHJONG CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
MAHJONG CLUB, 843-915-5280 or 843-205-5280. 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
MYRTLE BEACH BUSINESS NETWORK INTERNATIONAL, 843-238-1893. 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesdays, Brother Shucker’s Fish House, 4999 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach.
NORTH STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 843-273-3109. Noon Wednesdays, Grill House, 228 Second Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach. Lunch and guest speakers.
THE BRUNSWICK TOWN CHAPTER DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION, 910-253-8853 or 910-540-0301. 10 a.m. Sept. 14, Trinity United Methodist Church, Nash Street in Southport, N.C. across the street from the Southport Post Office. Guest speaker is Musette Steck.
WEST VIRGINIANS LUNCHEON, 843-497-2238. 12:30 p.m. Sept. 14, TGIF Fridays, 77th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. All West Virginians living in Myrtle Beach are welcome.
EASTERN CAROLINA’S UAW RETIREE’S, 843-467-3231 or kensenter1714 @aol.com. 10 a.m. second Wednesday, VFW Post 10804, 111 Highway 57 North, Little River.
LAUREATE TAU CHAPTER OF BETA SIGMA PHI, 843-651-2258 or 843-997-3134. Meets second and fourth Wednesdays. Snowbirds and transferees welcome. Call for time and location.
GIVE SUPPORT
CAR WASH FUNDRAISER. 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Sept. 10, 17, Sandhills Bank, 1020 U. S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. Proceeds benefit Kind Keeper Animal Rescue.
GET CREATIVE
KNITTING CLUB, 843-756-8101. 1 p.m. Thursdays, Loris Library, 4316 Main St., Loris. New members welcome.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-205-5280 or 843-915-5280. 1 p.m. Mondays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive, Surfside Beach.
KNITTING CLUB. 1-3 p.m. Mondays, the Waccamaw Neck Branch Library, 41 St. Paul Place, Pawleys Island. All knitters and crocheters are welcome.
SEWING BASKET, 843-915-7323. 11 a.m. Thursdays, Conway Library, 801 Main St., Conway.
GRAND STRAND QUILTERS, 843-918-2380. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. Bring lunch.
WOODCARVERS WELCOME, 843-427-4218. 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Hobby Lobby, U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. No experience necessary. No charge.
CROCHET AND KNITTING CLASSES, 843-918-1275. 2-4 p.m. Fridays, first-floor meeting room, Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Bring your own supplies.
STITCHIN’ TIME NEEDLEWORK CLUB, 910-575-0173. 9 a.m. Mondays, Hickmans Crossroads Library, 1040 Calabash Road, Calabash, N.C., free, open to public.
QUILT CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
RUMMIKUB/BOARD GAMES, 843-280-5584 or 249-6778. 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. No partner necessary. Supplies provided.
SCRABBLE CLUB, 843-446-4665 or lindabianca1948@yahoo.com. Noon-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
ACBL DUPLICATE BRIDGE, 843-497-4094. Myrtle Beach: 10:15 a.m. Tuesday; 1 p.m. Thursday; noon Saturday. Sunset Beach, N.C.: 10:15 a.m. Friday. Call for location.
MYRTLE BEACH AREA WOODCARVERS, 843-903-3238. 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, A.C. Moore, 1120 Seaboard St., Myrtle Beach.
NEEDLEWORKERS, 860-690-4868. 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, fellowship hall, New Life Lutheran Church, 7322 S.C. 544, Myrtle Beach. Bring your own needles, yarn provided.
PAWLEYS ISLAND BRIDGE CLUB, 843-318-6391 or bridgewebs.com/pawleysisland. Duplicate bridge games: 1:30 p.m. Monday, 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. Thursday, 10:15 a.m. Friday and 1:30 p.m. some Sundays, 13088 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island.
LEARN TO WEAVE LONG LEAF PINE NEEDLE BASKETS. 843-360-4551 or emeraldbay54@yahoo.com. Call or email for times and locations. Classes available Myrtle Beach, Little River and Brunswick County.
GET ACTIVE
YOGA, 843-485-3632 or www.yogabytricia.com. 8:15-9:15 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach; $6 per class.
LINE DANCING WITH ABBY, 843-450-4299. Intermediate 9-10:30 a.m. High beginners 10:30 a.m.-noon, beginners 12:30-2 p.m. All classes Mondays and Wednesdays, South Strand Recreation Center, 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach; $20 per month or $5 per class.
LINE DANCING, with Jackie Hoagland, 843-421-5770 or jackieandwalt@hotmail.com. Mondays, 10:30 a.m.-noon High Beginner/Improver/Easy Intermediate and 6-8 p.m. Low Intermediate/Intermediate. $3. Surfside Civic Center, 829 N. Pine Drive, Surfside Beach.
KUNG FU, TAI CHI AND QIGONG, 843-294-5486. Kung Fu, Monday, Wednesday 7-10 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday 8:30-10 p.m.; children’s ages 6-13, Saturday 1-3 p.m.; Tai Chi/Qigong, Tuesday, Thursday 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m. Shaolin Kung Fu Studios, 196 Stonebridge Drive, Myrtle Beach.
SAND DOLLAR SQUARE DANCE CLUB, 843-333-8878. 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Monday, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Mainstream and Plus Tips, some rounds and lines. $5 per person.
JUJITSU, SELF DEFENSE AND QIGONG. Children and adult programs being offered in the North, South and Grand Strand Recreation Centers. Call for details or to register: North Strand, 843-915-7884; South Strand, 843-915-7882; Grand Strand, 843-915-5332.
SILVER SNEAKERS CLASSES, 843-663-3900. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Cardio Fit, 9:30 a.m. (low impact) classic stretch and tone, and 10:30 a.m. (seated class) wheelchair accessible, Fitness Zone, 304 S.C. 90 E., Unit C2, Little River.
EASY FITNESS, 843-915 5331. 11 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, North Strand Park, 120 Highway 57 S., Little River. $20 per month or $45 for three months.
ZUMBA, YOGA AND PILATES CLASSES, 843-273-0021 or www.EdisonsSmartFitness.com. Times and days vary, Edison’s Smart Fitness, Coastal North Town Center, 1424 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. Call for details.
LINE DANCE CLASS, 570-655-1558 or rosaliejack1566@gmail.com. 2:30 p.m. for beginners and 3:30 p.m. intermediate, every Wednesday, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. $3 per class or $5 for both.
GRAND STRAND STRUTTERS, 843-497-0470. 6-7 p.m. class, 7-9 p.m. dancing Thursdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $5 per person.
FREE SELF DEFENSE CLASS, 843-668-4225 or www.SCWellnessAnd FitnessCenter.com. First Wednesday of each month, SC Wellness & Fitness Center, 3260 Holmestown Road, Myrtle Beach. Also have other classes for circuit training machines, accept silver sneakers for 65 and older; prime for 18-64 years old.
SILVER SNEAKER CLASSES, 843-995-3348. Class times and types vary. The Academy of Dance and Fine Arts, 304 S.C. 90 E., Unit D-1, Little River.
BLACK DOG RUNNING COMPANY, 843-839-1174 or www.blackdogrunning.com. 6 p.m. walkers and 6:30 p.m. runners every Thursday, 1600 Farrow Parkway, Myrtle Beach. 1 to 5 mile route in Market Common for runners and walkers to meet new friends and get active.
LINE DANCE CLASSES, 843-651-4603. 1 p.m. new beginners, 2-3:30 p.m. beginners, Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays for high beginner, Civic Center, Surfside Beach.
ROCK”N”ETTES ORIENTATION/TRY-OUTS, ladies (50+) dance group, 843-497-4094. 11:30 a.m. Mondays, the Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
BEGINNERS BALLROOM CLASSES, learn to dance for the holidays, 843-798-2639. 7 p.m. Fridays, First Presbyterian Church 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. $5 per person.
TAI CHI MIND/BODY 24 – THE NEXT STEP, 843-918-1281 or warrington@chapinlibrary. 11 a.m.-noon, Sept. 12, Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
LIBRARY HAPPENINGS
BUCKSPORT LIBRARY, 843-397-1950. 7656 U.S. 701, Conway.
▪ Preschool children’s story hour, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.
▪ Adult programs, 11 a.m. Wednesdays
CAROLINA FOREST LIBRARY, 843-915-5282. 2250 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Free and open to the public.
▪ Coloring for adults, 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays
▪ Story times for preschoolers 10:30 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Classic movies, 11 a.m. Fridays
▪ Story time for babies and toddlers 10:30 a.m. Mondays
▪ Teen nights, 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays
▪ Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
CHAPIN MEMORIAL LIBRARY, 843-918-1293. 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
▪ Adult coloring, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 15, for ages 18 and up
▪ Preschool story time, 1:30 p.m. Thursdays, for ages 3-5 years old.
▪ Family story time, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, for children of all ages.
▪ Art class, 3:30-4:30 p.m. second Thursday
▪ Lunch bunch book club, noon, Sept. 9
▪ Friday films, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 9, 23, ages 18 and up, popcorn served. 843-918-1275
▪ Family Dance Party Fridays, 11 a.m.-noon Sept. 9, 23
▪ Afterschool story time and craft, 4 p.m. Sept. 12
▪ Legal Clinic: Consumer Law Issues, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 13
▪ Baby story time, 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, for ages 4-18 months.
▪ Toddler story time, 11 a.m. Wednesdays
CONWAY LIBRARY, 843-915-7323. 801 Main St.
▪ DIY Duct Tape Workshop, 2 p.m. Thursdays. All materials are provided. 843-915-7323 to register.
▪ Bouncing babies story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 0-18 months.
▪ Conway Adult Coloring Club, Mondays and Fridays, 10:30 a.m.
▪ Tumbling toddler story time, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 18 months-3 years.
▪ Playful preschooler story time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages 3-5 years.
▪ Do-It-Yourself Duct Tape workshops: 2 p.m. Sept. 10; 12:30 p.m. Sept. 20
LORIS LIBRARY, 843-756-8101. 4316 Main St., Loris.
▪ Story time, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, all ages welcome.
▪ Crafters group, 1 p.m. Thursdays
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH LIBRARY, 843-915-7453. 910 First Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschoolers story time summer reading series, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 3 to 5.
▪ Wiggle Worms story time for toddlers, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages 1 to 3 years.
▪ Stork story time for babies, 10 a.m. Thursdays, for birth to 12 months.
▪ Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 3 to 5 years
▪ Lego club, 4 p.m. Sept. 13, for ages 4 to 10 years
▪ Homeschool lunch bunch, noon, Wednesday
SOCASTEE LIBRARY, 843-215-4700 or socastee library@horrycounty.org. 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschool story time, 11 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 3 to 5.
▪ Bright beginners, 11 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages birth to 2.
SURFSIDE BEACH LIBRARY, 410 Surfside Drive, 843-205-5280.
▪ Fun Friday: Movie, 10:30 a.m.
▪ Sporty story time, 10:30 a.m. Mondays
PATRIOTIC
American Legion Post 186 | 4285 Pine Drive, Little River, 843-249-6643 or www.alp186.org.
Disabled American Veterans | 2987 Church St., Myrtle Beach, 843-448-6483 or www.dav.org.
American Legion Post 178 | 3950 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, 843-651-8784 or www.sclegionpost178.com.
VFW Post 7288 | 900 Carter Drive, Calabash, N.C. 910-579-3577.
VFW Post 10420 | 4359 U.S. 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet, 843-651-6900.
SERVING LUNCHES, 843-651-6900. 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, VFW Post 10420, 3459 U.S. 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet. Open to the public.
SUNDAY BREAKFAST WITH VETERANS, 910-579-3577. 8-11 a.m. the first Sunday of each month, VFW Post 7288, 900 Carter St., Calabash, N.C. Eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, country fries, grits, toast, orange juice, coffee and tea with waitress table service. $6 per person.
FAMILY PICNIC, 843-249-6643. Noon-3 p.m. Sept. 5, Little River American Legion Post 186. All members and their guests are welcome for hamburgers, hot dogs, salads, and camaraderie.
UPCOMING
CHURCH YARD SALE, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 16, 17, Trinity Presbyterian, 2061 Glenns Bay Road, Surfside Beach. Housewares, furniture, books, linens, jewelry, sports, boutique, collectibles, holidays, bake sale, hot dogs and more. New items on Saturday.
CHARITY ICE HOCKEY GAME, Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. vs. Wilmington Fire Dept., 910-686-1987 or bcute@cityofmyrtlebeach.com . 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Wilmington Ice House, 7201 Ogden Business Lane. Adults $10, children 10 and under $5. Proceeds benefit Muscular Dystrophy Association.
BEACH SWEEP, 843-650-9548 or dellis@surfsidebeach.org. 9 a.m. Sept. 17, the Surfside Beach Pier. Bags and gloves will be provided for each participant.
"PURPLE FEET FESTIVAL",910-287-2800 or www.silvercoastwinery.com. 11a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 17, Silver Coast Winery, 6680 Barbeque Road, Ocean Isle Beach, NC Arts and Craft vendors, live music, community organizations and food vendors, Lucy Look-A-Like, and grape stomping all day. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets.
JENSEN COMMUNITY ANNUAL ART, CRAFT, PLANT AND BAKE SALE, 6-8 p.m. Sept. 23, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 24, Magnolia Clubhouse 3209 Moonshadow Lane, Garden City Beach. Over 36 vendors
STAND DOWN AT THE BEACH, 843-235-1405 or 803-873-2266. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 23. the Army Reserve, 3392 Phillis Blvd., the Market Common across street from VA clinic, event for homeless veterans and vets at risk of losing their homes. Provide showers, meals, attorneys, medical, dental, eye screenings, access to agencies that can assist them, hand out Army surplus clothes and goods.
YARD SALE FUNDRAISER, 843-347-0427. 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. Sept. 24, 552 Crusade Circle, Castlewood Subdivision off Myrtle Ridge Road, Conway. Held by Animal Voice Alliance to benefit Horry County animals.
13TH ANNUAL IRISH-ITALIAN INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 24 on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach. Free admission. Also, spaghetti-eating contest, 2:15 p.m. at stage at 400 Main St.; sign up for free 10 a.m.-1:45 p.m. at festival information booth. 843-280-5570 or parks.nmb.us/festivalsevents/festivals/irish-italian-international-festival/.
BOATER EDUCATION COURSE, 434-944-2009 or sharonpayne430@aol.com. 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sept. 24. and Oct 1. Held by Long Bay Power Squadron at Fire station #6, 970 38th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. This introductory/refresher course is free or buy course material $40.
GALA SHORE FUNDRAISER, 843-347- 2306 or 843-488-4237; votedems@sccoast.net. 6 p.m. reception and silent auction, 7 p.m. dinner, Sept. 25, Ocean Creek Resort, U.S. 17 N., Myrtle Beach. $75. Sponsored by the Horry County Democratic Party.
SENIOR DANCES, 570-881-0244 or rosalie182@att.net. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 1, 22, Nov. 5, Dec. 3, Base Recreation Center Ballroom. $7 per person. Call or email to reserve a table.
