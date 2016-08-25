Loris teen rescued from dangerous hole after dog alerts family

1:10 Neighbors Say No To Gun Range Pause

0:57 Firefighters battle fire that gutted NMB home

0:53 Man killed in crash into church in NMB

0:42 Surprise: International Drive Under Construction

0:42 Boathouse brings country star Chris Lane for free show Friday

1:35 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 8.25

0:53 Views of the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

0:47 Gator aid called in for alligator enjoying day at Myrtle Beach