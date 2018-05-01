You can soon have your shopping list delivered same-day to your door in Myrtle Beach

Too busy to go pick up some groceries or home essentials? No problem.
Online marketplace Shipt announced Tuesday that it will begin delivering groceries and other items with four major retailers in the Myrtle Beach metro area beginning May 8.
Shipt will deliver your shopping list from Bi-Lo, Kroger, Publix and even Target.
"The launch gives more than 50,000 households in Myrtle Beach access to BI-LO, Target, Kroger and Publix products, delivered by Shipt in as little as one hour," a press release states.
But, there is a catch — in order to take advantage of the service, you must be a Shipt member. Annual memberships normally cost $99, but those who sign up before the May 8 launch can pay $49 for the membership.
"Shipt members will be able to shop fresh foods and household essentials from all four retailers, in addition to an assortment of product categories that are unique to each retailer," the release says.
Once you're signed up, you use the Shipt app to browse, search and shop the in-store assortment of products online.
In the app, members may note their shopping preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and then pay for their order.
Shipt's team of shoppers then takes care of selecting, buying and delivering the items to you.
If you would like to sign up for the service, click here.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
