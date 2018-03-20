County gives final approval for new Myrtle Beach-area paintball course

Horry County Council on Tuesday gave the final approval to a rezoning request that will allow a new paintball facility in Myrtle Beach's Socastee area.
"There was no opposition to it," said council Chair Mark Lazarus, who added that he enjoys playing paintball "I think it’s a great opportunity to have an outdoor event. A lot of people really enjoy playing paintball."
According to Melanie Emery of Carrol and Thomas Properties, the facility by North Carolina-based Black Ops Paintball could use the abandoned houses on the property in some of the courses planned for the facility.
If all goes to plan, the facility could open by April, Black Ops owner Nathaniel Gienger told The Sun News in a previous interview.
“People are eager to start playing,” said Gienger, a retired Army Airborne infantryman who served in Iraq and founded the company in 2012. “We want to be in full swing by the time school gets out and tourists come in.”
The facility will have a speedball field, two hyperball fields and two military-style fields complete with props, sandbags and ammo crates.
Gienger said in a previous interview that he expects the facility to draw out-of-state tourists like existing the Fayetteville, North Carolina location as well as bring in locals.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
