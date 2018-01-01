Popular Myrtle Beach restaurant, happy hour spot to temporarily close doors, renovate

Burro Loco, a popular Myrtle Beach restaurant and happy hour spot, is undergoing renovations and will be temporarily closing, according to a press release from CentraArchy Restaurants, its parent company.
A reopening date was not provided.
“The new year brings with it opportunities to do new and exciting things,” George Ogorek, vice president and COO, said in the release. “We’re looking forward to reinvigorating the space as well as refreshing the menu. On behalf of Burro Loco, I’d like to thank all our guests and many supporters over the years and hope everyone will be patient with us. I look forward to sharing details on Myrtle Beach’s newest dining destination in the very near future.”
Employees of the restaurant have been offered positions at other restaurants under the CentraArchy Restaurants umbrella, the release states. Area eateries California Dreaming, Carolina Roadhouse, New York Prime and Gulstream Cafe are part of the company.
For updates on Burro Loco, visit burroloco.rest.
